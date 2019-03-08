Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 28°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Which areas of Suffolk are pledging to tackle climate change?

PUBLISHED: 15:23 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 26 July 2019

Pressure has rampued up on authorities to tackle climate change. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Pressure has rampued up on authorities to tackle climate change. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Archant

Three Suffolk councils have vowed to tackle climate change in the county after declaring a state of climate emergency.

East Suffolk, Mid Suffolk and Babergh councils all declared a state of climate emergency at their meetings this week, and pledged to set up task forces which will work to find ways of reducing their carbon footprint.

All three have pledged to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Conservative cabinet member for environment, Jessica Fleming put forward Mid Suffolk's motion. She said: "There is a clear role for all Suffolk councils to work together to achieve real progress, and I look forward to bringing Mid Suffolk into that framework, to develop and co-ordinate environmental action into this county and to the region."

Each council will set up a task force in September that will come up with measures and policies to reduce carbon emissions in its work.

You may also want to watch:

It is anticipated those groups will report back with first updates within six months.

Babergh Green councillor Robert Lindsay said: "It means that every single policy of the council that we decide on has to be scrutinised to see whether it moves towards the goal of reducing carbon or actually increases carbon."

East Suffolk Green councillor Rachel Smith-Lyte, who put forward their motion, said: "This is a huge relief. Of course this is just the start, but now at least now we have a mandate to look at and change the way we do things as a council and bring budgets into line with the reality of de-carbonising our buildings and local services to net zero by 2030. Its great to get cross-party consensus - this was always far too important to be left to party politics."

Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council have already declared a state of climate emergency.

West Suffolk Council's cabinet agreed a climate emergency motion should go to the authority's next full council meeting, following a motion put forward by the Labour group at the last full council meeting.

Elizabeth Malvisi, Conservative cabinet member for environment at Babergh said: "Tackling climate change cannot just be left to national government - it is everyone's duty to do what they can to stop this existential threat to our planet."

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WARNING: Further electric storms expected overnight

Incredible lightning taken over a farm in Blaxhall Picture: GEMMA REDDINGTON

‘A scandal’ – £31m spent on academy transfers included £550k to takeover failing Ipswich school

Paradigm Trust chief executive Bill Holledge at Ipswich Academy Picture: JASON NOBLE

Which areas of Suffolk are pledging to tackle climate change?

Pressure has rampued up on authorities to tackle climate change. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Good and bad news for East Anglia MPs in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle

Dr Therese Coffey was rewarded by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson after she supported him in his leadership campaign. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘It was really scary’ - neighbours on huge fire which nearly spread to homes

The fire in Talbot Road, Sudbury. Picture: COURTESY OF CLIVE SKINNER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists