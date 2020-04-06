E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

What council decisions can take place via remote video meetings?

PUBLISHED: 18:04 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:04 06 April 2020

Council offices and chambers across Suffolk may be closed to the public, but authorities are planning virtual meetings following a change in Government legislation on Saturday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Council offices and chambers across Suffolk may be closed to the public, but authorities are planning virtual meetings following a change in Government legislation on Saturday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Councils across Suffolk are preparing to hold virtual committee meetings to ensure key business can continue during the coronavirus pandemic.

John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, said tests on video conferencing were already underway. Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIJohn Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, said tests on video conferencing were already underway. Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

The Government passed emergency legislation on Saturday which enables councils to hold meetings remotely via video calls while social distancing measures are in place.

The chief executives at each of Suffolk’s authorities currently have delegated powers to carry out any urgent decisions, but the latest legislation means that key committees like cabinets and planning committees can meet.

MORE: Follow the latest coronavirus updates at the Suffolk Coronavirus Facebook page

Most of Suffolk’s councils have confirmed they are now in the process of setting up systems which will allow meetings.

A spokeswoman from Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils said: “We are planning to hold virtual planning committee meetings for each council on 28 and 30 April, followed by virtual cabinet meetings in May.

“We are currently working with IT to ensure that we have a suitable platform for this which will enable the public and press to observe the meetings.”

Before Saturday, it was mandatory for council committees to meet in person, and it is understood the legislation will only be in place for as long as needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crucially, measures are also being planned to enable the public and press to view the meetings live to ensure that decision making is done in public, although it is not yet clear how this will work.

MORE: Bookmark the Coronavirus topic page here for the latest Suffolk updates

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said: “We are working through the new regulations and anticipate holding some virtual council meetings in due course.

“Further details will follow but as we don’t have any meetings scheduled until next month we will not hold any virtual meetings this month.

“Virtual meetings will help us re-start and maintain our core democratic decision-making functions but the chief executive continues to be able to make all significant decisions relating to the response to coronavirus.

“In addition, many day to day decisions have always been made by officers and will continue to be so.”

East Suffolk Council has two planning advisory committees and a cabinet meeting planned via video conference technology, but these are not formal public meetings.

The planning meetings are for the head of planning to obtain information so they can make a decision on applications, while the cabinet meeting contains only items which are exempt from public viewing because of commercial sensitivities.

An East Suffolk spokesman confirmed the authority was looking at the new regulations and how the council could hold virtual meetings publicly.

Councillor John Griffiths, West Suffolk Council leader, added: “We welcome the Government issuing regulations to allow for virtual meetings so that we can continue to meet to make important decisions both democratically and transparently.

“We are finalising our plans in readiness for the next meetings which are not due until the end of the month. We have already run successful trials using both Skype and Microsoft Teams for informal meetings and are confident we can replicate this approach to public meetings. We, of course, will be publicising these meetings and how people can watch.”

Sign up to the EADT newsletter for the latest updates to your inbox.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ambulance service makes urgent call for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers

The East of England Ambulance Service needs volunteers and temporary workers to help cope with the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Police urge public to follow lockdown rules after high volume of calls

Suffolk police has urged people to follow coronavirus lockdown rules after receiving a high volume of calls from the public Picure: JODY RICHARDSON

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ambulance service makes urgent call for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers

The East of England Ambulance Service needs volunteers and temporary workers to help cope with the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Police urge public to follow lockdown rules after high volume of calls

Suffolk police has urged people to follow coronavirus lockdown rules after receiving a high volume of calls from the public Picure: JODY RICHARDSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The next best thing! ‘Virtual high street’ set up to support shops, cafes and restaurants

Sudbury Town Council has launched the Virtual HIgh Street initiative in support of independent shops and traders. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Teachers lead campaign to 3D print ‘vital’ protective visors for coronavirus workers

Beverly Maloney and her husband Aidan who are 3D printing protective visors for community workers in Hadleigh. Picture: BEVERLY MALONEY

Keep your family entertained with this board game – you can even make it at home!

You can make this board game at home

Try these gardening tips to help with mental health during the coronavirus lockdown

Sarah Manton-Roseblade, centre, with other gardeners on one of the Suffolk Mind allotments before lockdown Picture: SUFFOLK MIND

Revisit bygone Suffolk for free with BFI’s cinematic time machine

Watching the fishing boats land on the beach during a family holiday at Thorpeness. Images taken from the BFI's online Britain on Film project.
Drive 24