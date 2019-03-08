Who will be running Suffolk Councils for the next four years?

The future administrations of four districts in Suffolk should become clear by the end of next week as they hold annual meetings to confirm who will be running them.

Mid Suffolk Council is the first to hold its meeting at Endeavour House in Ipswich on Monday evening - and that is set to probably be the most tightly-fought contest.

The Conservatives won 16 seats in the election, the Greens 12, the Liberal Democrats five and there was one independent elected, Gerard Brewster.

The Tories also lost their group leader, Nick Gowrley. They have elected Suzie Morley as their new leader - and she is expected to try to form an administration with Mr Brewster as her deputy.

But she seems set to have to include Green and LibDem councillors in her cabinet.

Two days later East Suffolk, West Suffolk, and Babergh councils are all meeting at the same time in different parts of the county to elect a leader and cabinet and get their administrations up and running.

In East Suffolk Steve Gallant has been elected Conservative Group Leader with Craig Rivett as his deputy. They should be rubber-stamped at the meeting in Melton because the Tories have 39 of the 55 councillors who will be meeting for the first time.

At the same time West Suffolk Council is meeting for the first time in Bury St Edmunds. Again the leadership appears to be a shoo-in for former St Edmundsbury Council leader John Griffiths.

The Conservatives have a healthy majority on the council despite a big surge by Independent candidates in this month's election.

Mr Griffiths did not even have to fight an election - he was returned unopposed - while the other two potential candidates for the top job, former Forest Heath leader James Waters and former county council leader Colin Noble both lost their seats to Independents.

And Babergh council is meeting at Endeavour House on the same night. That is another council without and overall majority - but Conservative John Ward is expected to try to form a new administration.

He is two short of a majority - but there are two former Tories who were re-elected as Independents and he is trying to get them to continue as leader of the council.