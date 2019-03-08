Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Who will be running Suffolk Councils for the next four years?

PUBLISHED: 16:30 16 May 2019

Babergh councillors meet at Endeavour House in Ipswich on Wednesday. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Babergh councillors meet at Endeavour House in Ipswich on Wednesday. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

The future administrations of four districts in Suffolk should become clear by the end of next week as they hold annual meetings to confirm who will be running them.

Mid Suffolk Council is the first to hold its meeting at Endeavour House in Ipswich on Monday evening - and that is set to probably be the most tightly-fought contest.

The Conservatives won 16 seats in the election, the Greens 12, the Liberal Democrats five and there was one independent elected, Gerard Brewster.

The Tories also lost their group leader, Nick Gowrley. They have elected Suzie Morley as their new leader - and she is expected to try to form an administration with Mr Brewster as her deputy.

But she seems set to have to include Green and LibDem councillors in her cabinet.

Two days later East Suffolk, West Suffolk, and Babergh councils are all meeting at the same time in different parts of the county to elect a leader and cabinet and get their administrations up and running.

In East Suffolk Steve Gallant has been elected Conservative Group Leader with Craig Rivett as his deputy. They should be rubber-stamped at the meeting in Melton because the Tories have 39 of the 55 councillors who will be meeting for the first time.

At the same time West Suffolk Council is meeting for the first time in Bury St Edmunds. Again the leadership appears to be a shoo-in for former St Edmundsbury Council leader John Griffiths.

The Conservatives have a healthy majority on the council despite a big surge by Independent candidates in this month's election.

Mr Griffiths did not even have to fight an election - he was returned unopposed - while the other two potential candidates for the top job, former Forest Heath leader James Waters and former county council leader Colin Noble both lost their seats to Independents.

And Babergh council is meeting at Endeavour House on the same night. That is another council without and overall majority - but Conservative John Ward is expected to try to form a new administration.

He is two short of a majority - but there are two former Tories who were re-elected as Independents and he is trying to get them to continue as leader of the council.

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich in strong position to sign 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town are close to a deal for Tranmere striker James Norwood (left). Picture: PA

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich in strong position to sign 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town are close to a deal for Tranmere striker James Norwood (left). Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Please let me have the chance to fight, says mum desperate to see her baby boy grow up

Karen Lane, 48, was diagnosed with rare esophageal cancer last year and has a three year old son. A former mental health nurse, Karen says she would like to see more councilling services for people living with cancer as well as more information provided to patients about upcoming medical trialsPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Miniature town recreated by primary school pupils

Residents and businesses were impressed with the faithful recreations Picture: SIMON BALLARD

Freeman outsprints Auger to win first Lotus Cycle Series event

Gary Freeman - the Pedal Power Ipswich rider won at the Lotus Series. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Has the A12 upgrade been delayed indefinitely?

the junction of the A12 and the A120 could become a 24,000 garden town - but local plan for the development has yet to be agreed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GP surgery blames Brexit for drugs shortage

Holbrook and Shotley GP surgery in Holbrook Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists