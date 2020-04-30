E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Stunning photos show Suffolk countryside springing into life in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 18:59 30 April 2020

Reader pictures taken on daily walks in lockdown of the stunning Suffolk landscape and its wildlife. Pictures: STEVE BLADE, PETER FRENCH AND PETER CUTTS

STEVE BLADE, PETER FRENCH AND PETER CUTTS

The beauty of Suffolk’s countryside is more important than ever before whilst we are stuck close to home during lockdown, so here are some of our favourite reader pictures from your daily walks.

These pictures show that spring has officially sprung here in Suffolk, with readers capturing stunning flowers blooming and wildlife enjoying the warmer weather.

It’s officially been recorded as the sunniest ever April, with more than 240 hours of sunshine so far, and usually we would be lapping up the sun at the beach or away on a small city break.

Instead, Suffolk residents have been forced to opt for walks closer to home, with many people exploring areas they had never seen before just a stones throw away from their doorstep.

Keen photographers have been capturing the Suffolk countryside during the lockdown, with more photos of birds, colourful sunsets and our natural landscape gracing Facebook than ever before.

This photo gallery includes shots from Constable Country, which was made famous by the famous painter John Constable, the River Ouse, the Manningtree estuary, Stoke By Nayland and all the way out to Brandon.

If like many people you can’t get out for your daily exercise due to self-isolation, these pictures will give you a taste of how life is continuing on the outside.

Which one is your favourite? Send us your countryside shots here.

