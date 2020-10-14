Motion put forward for 20mph speed limits across the board in Suffolk’s residential streets

The Lib Dem, Green and Independent group at Suffolk County Council wants 20mph speed limits for all residential streets., Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Suffolk HIghways

Calls have been made for residential streets in Suffolk’s towns and villages to have a 20mph speed limit across the board, as a means of improving air quality.

Green councillor Robert Lindsay said 20mph speed limits would improve safety and air quality. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Green councillor Robert Lindsay said 20mph speed limits would improve safety and air quality. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The opposition Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group at Suffolk County Council has put forward a motion for 20mph to be the default speed limit, with 30mph to be used only in “exceptional circumstances”.

Group councillors claim it will not only improve road safety, but also improve air quality.

The motion will be discussed at the authority’s full council meeting on October 22.

Green councillor Robert Lindsay, who put forward the motion, said: “We want to make Suffolk’s roads safer for pedestrians, drivers and cyclists alike.

Suffolk cabinet member Andrew Reid said he would assess the wording of the motion before a full debate in the council meeting. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Suffolk cabinet member Andrew Reid said he would assess the wording of the motion before a full debate in the council meeting. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

“Implementing a default lower speed limit in residential areas will not only save lives, it will improve lives.

“Lower speed limits mean smoother traffic flow, with less congestion and lower toxic emissions.

“Air quality will be better, and older people and children will be able to walk through their own village or neighbourhood without being intimidated by traffic.”

Currently, most residential roads have a 30mph speed limit, but where there are fears over road safety 20mph speed limits can be requested – particularly outside schools.

But Mr Lindsay said it was a piecemeal approach, and having 20mph across the board would be more cost effective too.

He added: “Communities are required to jump through all sorts of hoops [to get 20mph limits], and the process is very time consuming and expensive, both for town and parishes and the county council itself.”

Suffolk County Council’s Conservative cabinet member for highways Andrew Reid, said: “As the council papers have not actually been published yet, I have not seen the exact wording of the motion being put forward by the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent Group.

“I look forward to hearing more as part of the debate we will have on this next week when I will be in a position to offer a conclusive view.”

The council has had a particular focus on providing stronger cycling routes in the likes of Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds in recent weeks, while £235,000 has been set aside to designate more quiet lanes in the county where motorists must take additional precautions.