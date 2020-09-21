E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Financial impact of coronavirus on Suffolk County Council revealed

PUBLISHED: 18:19 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:19 21 September 2020

Suffolk County Council's latest figures suggest a £43m impact from coronavirus for 2020/21. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council's latest figures suggest a £43m impact from coronavirus for 2020/21. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

More than £43million is the anticipated financial hit facing a Suffolk authority as a result of coronavirus this year – though Government grants have made up for most of that.

Suffolk County Council cabinet member for finance, Gordon Jones, said further challenges were ahead. Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY/SCCSuffolk County Council cabinet member for finance, Gordon Jones, said further challenges were ahead. Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY/SCC

Suffolk County Council’s first quarter data (April-July 2020) indicate a projected £43.9m impact from the Covid-19 pandemic to its coffers this year – a combination of soaring costs in the response and slashed income.

The authority is responsible for key areas of Suffolk’s public services, and those to have been heavily impacted by the virus include public health provision, and adult social care.

But the authority has been supported by £39.1m in Covid-19 response grants from central government and £1.7m in additional funding, largely from additional business rates, as well as under-spends in other departments.

Despite that, finance chiefs at the council have warned that challenges remain going forward.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Gordon Jones, Conservative cabinet member for finance, said: “Like many businesses and millions of families across the country this has been a challenging few months, and it has been no different here in the county.

“As we deal with the full impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the response has continued into the second quarter [July-October] where the planning for the recovery phase has continued.

“The recovery phase, I suggest, will continue for many quarters to come.”

He added: “In this challenging time we continue to have tight financial controls on our budgets however the uncertainty and the increasing and changing demands and delivery of services, coupled with the uncertainty of tax collection, government grants and the outcome of the comprehensive spending review in the autumn makes for an uncertain future, and that is without any possible return of a widespread lockdown.”

According to the council, the £43.9m cost pressures include £26.7m additional costs in relation to the response – such as bulk PPE deliveries, £4.7m in lost income and £12.5m transfer into risk reserves in anticipation for reduced business rates and council tax as a result of businesses shutting down or being offered discounts, and more families relying on Universal Credit.

However Mr Jones said that the full impact of reduced business rates and council tax – which combined fund 82% of the council’s budget – was not yet clear, and “could be greater” next year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drug-driver caught twice in one day after ignoring police warning

Darryl Barfield ignored police advice by returning to his car after being released Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Police called to ‘serious assault’ at non-league football match

Walsham le Willows Sports Club in Summer Road Picture: GOOGLE

Students self-isolating after positive coronavirus test at Suffolk high school

Students at Farlingaye High School have been asked to self-isolate after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

East Anglian island features in new Jude Law TV show

The Third Day, which stars Jude Law, was filmed on Osea Island in Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS/PA IMAGES

Huge foodie market at Snape Maltings this weekend

A Market Weekend replaces the regular Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival in September 2020 with no indoor marquee. Instead there will be socially distanced gazebos for traders Picture: Andy Abbott