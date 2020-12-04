E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bid to halt habitat loss and reintroduce declining species in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 December 2020

Suffolk County Council has agreed to form a biodiversity plan to enhance wildlife and re-introduce species, such as this wasp spider species. Picture: JAMES MALLINDER

Suffolk County Council has agreed to form a biodiversity plan to enhance wildlife and re-introduce species, such as this wasp spider species. Picture: JAMES MALLINDER

James Mallinder - 07810 815879

A pledge has been made to protect wildlife habitats to halt the loss of at risk species in Suffolk.

Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw, leader of the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group at Suffolk County Council, said biodiversity had benefits to people's health, food supplies and air and river quality. Picture: ARCHANTElfrede Brambley-Crawshaw, leader of the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group at Suffolk County Council, said biodiversity had benefits to people's health, food supplies and air and river quality. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk County Council agreed a motion on Thursday afternoon for a biodiversity strategy to be developed in a bid to halt the loss the habitats and species and reintroduce declining species in suitable areas.

The motion also pledged to investigate whether a cross-region nature recovery partnership can be created and write to the Government calling for support.

MORE: Suffolk County Council outlines plan to be carbon-neutral by 2030

Leader of the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group who put forward the motion, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw, said: “Biodiversity just means to have as many species as possible, all co-habiting and interacting together.

“I’m really pleased that this motion has been met with such overwhelming support from the council.

Rivers, lakes and other areas of water benefit from a thriving biodiversity. Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSRivers, lakes and other areas of water benefit from a thriving biodiversity. Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

You may also want to watch:

“Suffolk County Council has today taken another step on the path to making a difference. By working together, across political party lines, we can have a real impact.”

“The biodiversity crisis is a worldwide problem, with thousands of plant and animal species at risk of extinction, but it’s also a very local issue which means that we can have a big impact.”

Among the benefits of thriving wildlife populations and biodiversity are security of food sources by having healthy numbers of pollinators, cleaner air and water and the mental and physical health for people able to enjoy appealing public open spaces and parks.

Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for environment said the biodiversity plan is the latest in the council's commitment to the environment agenda. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCILRichard Rout, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for environment said the biodiversity plan is the latest in the council's commitment to the environment agenda. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Statistics heard during the council’s debate indicated that up to 15% of UK species were under threat of extinction and 41% of species have declined since 1970.

MORE: Suffolk County Council declares climate emergency

Conservative cabinet member for the environment, Richard Rout, said it marked the next step in the authority being “at the forefront of the environmental agenda”.

He added: “We can and always must do more. Something our excellent staff and we have long been committed to but do not talk about nearly enough in this chamber is the crisis in biodiversity this country is facing.”

Labour group deputy leader Peter Gardiner said: “We need to reverse the decline of habitats and species, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy the best of what Suffolk has to offer.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 westbound closed after two car crash involving Range Rover

The westbound carriageway of the A14 is closed at Risby after a two car crash. Picture: GREGG BROWN

It’s a big let down: Suffolk clubs react angrily to decision not to resume Step 3 and Step 4 league football

Bury Town midfielder Jake Chambers-Shaw appears to be fouled, earlier in the season Unfortunately, the Isthmian League will not be resumed this month. Picture: NEIL DADY

Late night shopping could become a daily addition, says town centre expert

Ipswich Central boss Paul Clement said the town proved popular for the first late night shopping of the year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bid to halt habitat loss and reintroduce declining species in Suffolk

Suffolk County Council has agreed to form a biodiversity plan to enhance wildlife and re-introduce species, such as this wasp spider species. Picture: JAMES MALLINDER

‘Itchy and Scratchy’ drug dealers and violent pair among criminals Jailed in Suffolk

Clockwise from top left: Derrell Youngs, Luke Mason, Ben Taylor and Logan Burnett Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY