Decision made on calls for health visitors, bus subsidy and Citizens Advice investment

PUBLISHED: 19:21 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:21 13 February 2020

Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT

Calls for a Suffolk authority to increase funding in Citizens Advice and reverse cuts to health visitors and bus subsidies have failed to secure agreement.

Conservative leader at Suffolk County Council Matthew Hicks said the budget was right forn the people of Suffolk. Picture: GREGG BROWNConservative leader at Suffolk County Council Matthew Hicks said the budget was right forn the people of Suffolk. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk County Council's full council meeting on Thursday discussed the planned budget for 2020/21, which proposed an increase in council tax by nearly 4% or around £40 - 1.99% basic rate increase and 2% for the adult social care element.

Both the Labour and Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent groups proposed amendments, with both demanding a reversal of cuts to health visitors last year where 41 roles were axed.

READ MORE: Cuts to Citizens Advice funding in Suffolk

Both also requested a commitment to restore funding of Citizens Advice bureaux to levels of £368,000 prior to April 2019, instead of the £120,000 a year planned.

Other calls included a "common sense" approach to the controversial school transport policy, a reversal of cuts to bus subsidies and an end to "quick-fix" pothole repairs in favour of an £860,000 highways fund.

Green councillor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw said her group's amendments were Green councillor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw said her group's amendments were "rational and reasonable". Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

But those amendments were rejected by the Conservative administration, with deputy leader Mary Evans describing the Lib Dem, Green and Independent proposals as a "back of a fag packet wish list".

Conservative council leader Matthew Hicks said: "We recognise the unrelenting demand and complexity of support required for vulnerable children and adults in Suffolk. As such, it is only right we increase spending in these key service areas.

You may also want to watch:

"We will continue to look after the most vulnerable in our community, despite the cost pressures we continue to face, and continue to hold a prudent level of reserves.

Labour's Sandra Gage wanted better funding for Citizens AdviceLabour's Sandra Gage wanted better funding for Citizens Advice

"We want to do what's best for our residents."

READ MORE: County council makes cuts to bus subsidies

Green councillor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw said her group's amendments were "rational and reasonable".

Labour councillor Sandra Gage, who was a member of the cross-council CAB task force that recommended the county council reinstate full levels of £368,000 annual grants, said: "In 18/19 Suffolk CAB's advised on around 87,000 problems. CAB's work is increasing by 7% annually.

"Core issues raised include debit management, health, housing, relationships, legal, consumer scams, social care, travel and transport.

"Suffolk's district councils together grant the CABs over half a million to support this work. SCC last year offered just £184,000 and proposes to reduce it further to £120,000. That's just daft and financially irresponsible."

The budget was approved by 46 votes to 12.

READ MORE: 41 health visitor roles axed by county council

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

