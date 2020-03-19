E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bus pass restrictions lifted so older shoppers can make early morning shopping times

PUBLISHED: 16:41 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 19 March 2020

People were queuing at 6am to get into Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange this morning. Picture: HOLLY HUME

People were queuing at 6am to get into Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange this morning. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Archant

Time restrictions on bus passes for older and disabled people have been lifted during the COVID-19 crisis.

Andrew Reid, cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs at Suffolk County Council said the move would allow older people to make the dedicated shopping times early in the morning offered by supermarkets. Picture: SIMON LEEAndrew Reid, cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs at Suffolk County Council said the move would allow older people to make the dedicated shopping times early in the morning offered by supermarkets. Picture: SIMON LEE

Suffolk County Council has agreed to relax the conditions on bus pass use from 9.30am, as many supermarkets are offering pensioner-only shopping slots early in the morning to ensure they can get supplies.

MORE: Follow the Suffolk Coronavirus Facebook page for the latest updates

That meant many people who wanted to take advantage of the early shopping slots could not make it to their stores in time.

It comes in response to the panic buying seen nationally in which key items such as toilet roll, tissues, rice, pasta and canned food has been harder to obtain because of shoppers hoarding food.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “I’m very grateful to our bus companies in Suffolk who have worked with us to extend the use of bus passes on their services before 9.30am.

“This is something that will be extremely helpful during a time when some shops are opening for periods specifically for the older generation and the most vulnerable to support them during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Queuing customers in Suffolk for supermarket stores

“This change will come into force on Friday morning [March 20] and I’m very happy we have been able to support those in our community during this period of disruption.”

It is understood this measure will be in place for as long as is necessary, and is to be monitored as the coronavirus situation progresses.”

Bookmark the coronavirus topic page on the EADT website to keep abreast of COVID-19 news in Suffolk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed

Stone Lodge Academy has been closed due to Coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Community schemes supporting coronavirus effort in Suffolk will be mapped

Good Neighbour Schemes, like this one in Rendlesham and Snape, are among the initiatives that Suffolk will rely on. Picture: SALLY CONNICK

Babergh and Mid Suffolk council house tenants safe from eviction, authorities confirm

Council house tenants in Babergh and Mid Suffolk are secure from eviction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘End of an era’ as historic dental practice is set to close

David Ferns and Andrew Yaxley at the dental practice, which will close on Kirkley Cliff, Lowestoft. They are pictured with senior nurse Debbie Armes. Pictures: Mick Howes

Bus pass restrictions lifted so older shoppers can make early morning shopping times

People were queuing at 6am to get into Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange this morning. Picture: HOLLY HUME
Drive 24