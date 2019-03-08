Partly Cloudy

Council to dissolve company supporting deaf and blind people in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:30 14 June 2019

Suffolk County Council's sight and hearing loss support firm Sensing Change could be wound up. Picture: ARCHANT

Health chiefs have said that there is not a threat to services for deaf and blind people in the county, after it emerged the council's specialist care company is to be wound up.

Beccy Hopfensperger, Suffok County Council cabinet member for adult care reassured people that services would not change.

Suffolk County Council's cabinet will next week agree to dissolve Sensing Change, one of its wholly owned companies which provides specialist care for those with sight or hearing loss.

The firm has been subsidised by £984,000 a year from the county council, with the aim that it eventually became self-financing.

However, the cabinet report confirmed this has not happened.

It said: "The company has struggled to identify opportunities for business growth, and it has become clear that without this growth the company is not viable as an independent organisation."

On Tuesday, the council's cabinet will agree to dissolve the company and transfer care staff back in house to the council.

But councillor Beccy Hopfensperger, cabinet member for adult care said there would not be a change to the level of care provided.

"I look forward to the discussions on the future of Sensing Change at the cabinet meeting," she said.

"Whatever the outcome, I would like to reassure people who are receiving the services there will be no change to day-to-day delivery, we are committed to supporting residents and they will continue to receive support."

The 32 members of staff employed through the service will remain with the county council, the authority said.

Around 270 people use the service at any one time, although figures on the council's report said that there were more than 114,000 people in Suffolk who were deaf or hard of hearing, and a further 3,000 who were sight impaired or severely sight impaired, that could access the service.

A spokesman from Suffolk County Council's opposition Labour group, said: "Understandably, there is some concern around this move and much more clarity is needed about what the ramifications are.

"Can the council retain Sensing Change's specialism, maintaining, if not improving, the standard of their provision? At a time where nothing seems safe from Tory austerity, will the funding for this invaluable service be protected?

"We hope that the needs of people with sight or hearing loss have come first and foremost in this decision, rather than the Conservatives at Suffolk County Council seeing this as an opportunity to make even more cuts."

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women's Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in 'serious' condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

