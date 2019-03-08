E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cash-strapped council to invest millions in recycling centre upgrade

PUBLISHED: 05:30 09 October 2019

Suffolk County Council's mixed recycling waste is processed at Great Blakenham. PIcture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council's mixed recycling waste is processed at Great Blakenham. PIcture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Millions of pounds have been pledged by a Suffolk council to revamp recycling facilities in Great Blakenham, in an effort to save cash on disposing waste long term.

County council cabinet member for waste Paul West said it was about investing to save. Picture: RACHEL EDGECounty council cabinet member for waste Paul West said it was about investing to save. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk County Council's cabinet agreed to invest £7.5million in the materials recycling facility in Great Blakenham, which according to council bosses was in need of an overhaul having been built more than 20 years ago.

Viridor which runs the plant has already committed £15m to the revamp, which will include more automation of the sorting process and increase the capacity of waste.

Councillor Paul West, Conservative cabinet member for Ipswich, communities and waste, said it would generate savings of at least £6m over the remaining nine years of the council's contract with Viridor to process mixed recycling.

"This gives us much more flexibility in the future," he said. "The sorting will be much more automated and give us much more high quality output, and it's essential for us continuing recycling."

Cllr John Field questioned whether enough was being done to encourage Suffolk homes to recycle in the first place. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCllr John Field questioned whether enough was being done to encourage Suffolk homes to recycle in the first place. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Currently the council is charged £79.61 per tonne of mixed recycling waste it brings to Great Blakenham, but the new investment would reduce that to £58.20 to generate the £6.6m saving over the life of the nine year contract.

Once processed, the recycled products are made into other materials and sold to manufacturers.

Mr West said higher quality recycled material would meet with the demand of the manufacturing industry.

The cash for the investment, which was unanimously approved by the council, is expected to be borrowed from the Public Works Loan Board with an annual borrowing cost of around £900,000.

But the Liberal Democrats at the council have warned that more needs to be done to encourage Suffolk homes to recycle in the first place.

Liberal Democrat waste spokesman John Field said: "I fully understand why the council is investing this money in the material recycling facility, and I'm glad to see the administration embracing the idea of 'invest to save'.

"However, I would question why, having declared a climate emergency, they aren't trying to further extend the types of recycling available to Suffolk residents - why not invest in additional food waste recycling facilities, for example?"

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Matchday Live: Huws, Roberts and Keane all on target in comfortable Town win

Jordan Roberts fires Town into a 2-0 lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Matchday Live: Huws, Roberts and Keane all on target in comfortable Town win

Jordan Roberts fires Town into a 2-0 lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Film Review: The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Peanut Butter Falcon is a heart-warming tale of

Electrifying Vincent-Young on player of the month shortlist

Kane Vincent-Young has been nominated for League One player of the month. Photo: Steve Waller

All 1,463 car crashes in Suffolk last year - mapped

There were almost 1,500 crashes on Suffolk's roads in 2018 Picture: ARCHANT

Colchester man jailed for pouring petrol over woman and trying to set light to her

Alan Day, of Barkstead Road, Colchester, who has been jailed for 30 months after admitting aggravated burglary

Calls to review Upper Orwell Crossing plans as local MP writes to Transport secretary

Site investigation work was carried out for the new Upper Orwell Crossing. Picture: DANIEL JONES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists