E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could your home be unsafe for your child?

PUBLISHED: 12:18 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 07 October 2019

A new campaign from Suffolk County Council aims to highlight the potential dangers to children inside their homes Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

A new campaign from Suffolk County Council aims to highlight the potential dangers to children inside their homes Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

A new campaign to highlight household dangers to children has been launched by Suffolk County Council.

The new campaign, which asks "Is your home a child friendly zone" aims to show parents the potential hazards in homes that could cause avoidable injuries.

It uses stickers to show items that could cause falls, choking, scalds and poisoning - including medicines, hot food and liquids and tap water. A checklist will help identify where potential hazards can be moved out of the reach of children.

The scheme follows figures which show falls in the home make up 45% of all hospital admissions for childhood injury under the age of five in Suffolk. Poison from medicine comes second, making up 19%. In the UK, 15 children under five are taken to hospital for suspected poisoning each day.

James Reeder, cabinet member for public health and prevention at Suffolk County Council, said: "Children grow and learn all the time and they can take us by surprise with a sudden breakthrough in their development. Accidents can happen very quickly when your back is turned just for a moment, but there are steps you can take to reduce the risk of accidental injury in your home.

"Young children will have injuries and accidents from time to time. Most will be minor, but some can be more serious. This campaign aims to help parents to spot potential hazards in their home and take action to reduce the risk of accidental injury."

An interactive quiz on how to keep homes child friendly is available here.

Most Read

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Flood warnings remain in parts of Suffolk with more rain expected

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the flooding in Aldeburgh High Street Picture: JAYNE DALE

‘It’s dreadful’ – neighbours shock after three bodies found in street

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT

Most Read

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Flood warnings remain in parts of Suffolk with more rain expected

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the flooding in Aldeburgh High Street Picture: JAYNE DALE

‘It’s dreadful’ – neighbours shock after three bodies found in street

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hunt for ‘bloodstained sharp object’ in triple murder investigation

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT

‘It’s dreadful’ – neighbours shock after three bodies found in street

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT

Trains cancelled through Bury St Edmunds following police incident

Greater Anglia train services through Bury St Edmunds have faced disruption following a British Transport Police incident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Non-League Podcast: Review of the weekend’s action... And it wasn’t good news for many clubs

Needham hit the bar Photo: BEN POOLEY

‘Bully’ kicked partner in the thigh

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists