First look at new primary school near Stowmarket

PUBLISHED: 07:30 29 July 2020

An indicative CGI mock-up of what the new Chilton Leys primary school could look like. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN & PROPERTY CONSULTANTS

The first designs have been unveiled for a new primary school planned near Stowmarket.

Suffolk County Council cabinet member for education, Mary Evans, said the school was an exciting development for the community. Picture: GREGG BROWNSuffolk County Council cabinet member for education, Mary Evans, said the school was an exciting development for the community. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Papers published by Suffolk County Council as part of a pre-application public consultation have been published this week for the new school at Chilton Leys, which will cater for 210 pupils.

The council says there is opportunity for expansion at the site to enable the school to cater for up to 420 pupils to meet future population growth in the area.

It also includes a 60-place pre-school, rising to 90 places in future.

MORE: Locations outlined for new primary schools up to 2029

The Department for Education had originally planned for a free school on the site, but the county council has confirmed that because of the new housing programme in the area, the local authority will now manage the school build and seek to appoint an academy sponsor at a later date through the regional schools commissioner.

Councillor Mary Evans, cabinet member for education, said: “The school is an exciting development that will serve the new community of 1,100 houses within the Chilton Leys area and play a key role in developing the community.

“The school will initially accommodate 210 students, plus a 60-place pre-school.

“There will also be room for future expansion to a total of 420 students at the school and 90 places in the pre-school when demand requires.

“Its location will allow students and parents to walk to and from the school.”

It represents one of a series of new primary schools being planned in Suffolk by 2029, with other areas including Thurston, Trimley, Lakenheath, Woolpit, Bury St Edmunds, Bacton, Haverhill and the Ipswich Garden Suburb.

Some other existing schools are set to expand to help meet demand.

The council said the consultation phase would run until August 14 and help it to gather views and feedback from local people before submitting a planning application.

Current restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic means the council cannot hold any drop-in sessions, but plans will be on display attached to the Taylor Wimpey site fencing and can be viewed online.

To take part in the consultation, to view the plans and find out more visit the council webpage here.

