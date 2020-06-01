E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Greens make unusual bid for climate emergency cabinet position at Conservative council

PUBLISHED: 05:30 02 June 2020

Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw, Green councillor at Suffolk County Council, offered to take on a cabinet role for the climate emergency for free. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw, Green councillor at Suffolk County Council, offered to take on a cabinet role for the climate emergency for free. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

The leaders of Suffolk council are being urged to create a climate emergency role at cabinet level so the issue can be addressed with greater “energy and conviction”.

Suffolk County Council Conservative leader Matthew Hicks said all cabinet members took responsibility for the climate emergency in their respective roles. Picture: GREGG BROWNSuffolk County Council Conservative leader Matthew Hicks said all cabinet members took responsibility for the climate emergency in their respective roles. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk County Council declared a climate emergency in spring 2019, and pledged to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Now, the county council’s Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group has called on the authority’s Conservative administration to create a climate emergency cabinet role, with the group’s environment spokeswoman Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw even offering to do it without remuneration.

MORE: Suffolk County Council declares climate emergency

She said: “The reaction to Covid-19 has shown what an emergency response to a critical situation looks like, with our national government making swift decisions and radical national policy change. “At a local level we have all been part of a fast-paced reaction, focused on changing our behaviour and supporting people who are vulnerable in the pandemic.

“To avert climate catastrophe, we need to respond to the climate emergency with the same kind of energy and conviction.

“Suffolk County Council does not have a dedicated cabinet member for the climate emergency, and I am concerned that this means the emergency is not getting the urgent and focused attention it requires.

You may also want to watch:

“I have therefore asked the leader of the council to urgently appoint a cabinet member for the climate emergency.

“I am fully aware that the council is facing financial constraints and may not be able to fund another cabinet position, so I am offering up my time and expertise to the Leader and would happily take on the role myself for free.”

However, the authority’s constitution says that in order to grant another cabinet member position – even an unpaid one, Conservative council leader Matthew Hicks would have to remove an existing cabinet member or lose two deputy cabinet member positions.

He said that would “seriously weaken the county council’s ability to work on any emergency and, importantly, post Covid-19 recovery.”

He added: “I feel the model we have now works very well. I believe that every member of cabinet plays a role on this vital issue, rather than just one. Richard Rout [environment cabinet member] is, of course, the lead but this is an area where every cabinet member needs to look at their directorate and work together, with colleagues and partners, for speedy outcomes.

“Our reaction to Covid-19 has shown what an effective emergency response to a critical situation looks like and that we at SCC have been part of that fast paced reaction, focused on changing our behaviour and supporting people who are vulnerable during this pandemic.

“As a cabinet, we have all worked together, taking collective responsibility for the emergency. In fact, every directorate has been impacted by the pandemic and, therefore, all of us in cabinet have had a role to play. This pandemic has shown how much can be achieved by working together, with partners across the county, in imaginative and innovative ways.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Frustration as A14 bridge damaged last summer may not be repaired until 2021

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Greens make unusual bid for climate emergency cabinet position at Conservative council

Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw, Green councillor at Suffolk County Council, offered to take on a cabinet role for the climate emergency for free. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Suffolk Coronavirus Community Fund awards £1million – and helps 100,000 people

Battisford Parish Council has helped provide food to those in need during the crisis Picture: Battisford Parish Council

Colchester tip forced to close on police advice due to traffic issues

Cars queued with household waste that could not be stored safely at home, waiting for their turn to access the site in Maldon Road, Colchester Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24