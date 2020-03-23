E-edition Read the EADT online edition
All Suffolk recycling centres to close to prevent coronavirus spread

PUBLISHED: 18:54 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:55 23 March 2020

Suffolk County Council has announced it is closing all recycling centres in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Suffolk County Council has announced it is closing all recycling centres in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Suffolk County Council has announced it will be closing all of its recycling centres in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

All of the centres across the county will close from Monday, March 23, until further notice.

The council has requested all “bulky” waste, such as furniture and wood should be held on to until sites reopen.

It has also reminded residents not to put electrical items in any of their bins at home and to use grass cuttings and hedge trimmings to make compost.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk County Council said: “The safety of customers and staff is very important, therefore in accordance with current government Coronavirus guidelines of avoiding non-essential contact and preventing a risk of infection to others, the sites will close.

“It is essential that we do all we can to slow down the spread of the virus.

“Please do not leave any waste outside the recycling centres or any other public place – staff should concentrate on delivering waste services, and leaving waste outside the centres or anywhere else is classed as fly tipping and is a criminal offence for which people will be prosecuted.”

The spokeswoman added FCC Envrionment staff, who operate the centres on behalf of the council, may be redeployed to assist other essential services across Suffolk as the crisis continues.

Most Read

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Person dies after contracting coronavirus in north east Essex

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

Three more patients test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

18 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Doctors at West Suffolk Hospital treating confirmed coronavirus patient

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

