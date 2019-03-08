Funding confirmed for new special education needs school in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 12:18 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 03 April 2019
SUFFOLK PARENT CARER NETWORK
Suffolk’s crisis-hit special educational needs service has been handed a boost as funding has been confirmed for a new Ipswich special school.
The new school, located in ‘Greater Ipswich’ will serve 60 pupils aged from 7-16 who have complex communication and interaction needs.
It comes as Suffolk County Council has reported a soaring 18% demand in special educational needs and disability (SEND) provision, while a joint inspection by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission in January found significant areas needed for improvement.
The new school is expected to open in 2022.
Councillor Gordon Jones, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said: “This is an exciting step forward in our plans to increase educational provision for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities in Suffolk.
“We know that demand for provision is increasing and we need to be able to meet that demand.
“The Department for Education feels the same way which is why they have agreed to allocate funding to establish a new SEND free school in the Ipswich area.
“The next important step is to secure a suitable sponsor for the prospective free school.
“We are asking for expressions of interest and hope to be able to announce a sponsor by winter 2019/20.”
The plans come after a special task force was set up by the council to find ways of creating hundreds of new SEND places.
New special schools in Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich and Lowestoft were put forward under the £45million plan, alongside proposals to create or extend specialist units attached to mainstream schools.
Jo Hammond, co-chair of Suffolk Parent Carer Network, said: “It is great news that Suffolk has yet again been successful in the free-school bidding process, this can only be a positive step towards strengthening Suffolk’s local offer for some of our most vulnerable learners.
“We very much welcome all of the conversations and developments that are currently happening around specialist education placements and will continue to work alongside the local authority on behalf of our families to ensure the needs of our children and young people are met throughout the process.”