E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Council criticised for not giving mother opportunity to fight for school transport

PUBLISHED: 19:00 04 October 2019

Suffolk County Council has come in for criticism on the way it handled a school transport case Picture: R.A FOWLER

Suffolk County Council has come in for criticism on the way it handled a school transport case Picture: R.A FOWLER

Education chiefs have been pulled up for their handling of a school transport case by the government ombudsman.

Investigators from the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman looked at the case of a woman, identified as Ms X, who had applied for school transport in March 2018, before Suffolk County Council (SCC) made controversial changes to its school transport policy.

Ms X lived in a remote area without public bus services and struggled to get her children to school.

The council refused Ms X's application on the basis that her two children were not attending the closest school to their home.

The woman said she had not applied for the children to attend this school because she had been assaulted by a parent of a child there, an incident which she said had affected her children.

Ms X appealed the council's decision but it was not upheld because the council said she had not provided evidence from professionals such as the police.

You may also want to watch:

However, investigators were concerned the council had not followed government policy when dealing with the case, stating Ms X should have been able to give written and verbal representations the independent Individual Needs Transport Group (INTG).

SCC did not allow this to take place, stating they didn't offer this to cases deemed to be outside the council's policy.

The ombudsman ruled no such distinction should have been made and Ms X should have been able to argue her own case.

The investigator concluded: "I have found fault by the council as its Home to School Transport appeals policy does not follow statutory guidance."

SCC was given a month to apologise to Ms X for her lost opportunity to make verbal representation to the INTG and to arrange for her to attend a hearing of the Education Transport Appeal Committee and present her case.

It was also told to review its appeals policy to ensure that it was in line with guidance within two months.

A Suffolk County Council spokesman said: "We of course respect the Ombudsman's decision regarding the appeal from 2018, and we have already changed our review/appeals process to ensure it is in line with the statutory guidance."

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Thetford murder: Members of the public battled to save victim’s life

Police tape in Thetford after man was pronounced dead on Brandon Road. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

It is going to be a wet one - Met Office issue severe weather warning for this weekend

Suffolk and Essex could see flooding this weekend as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning for rain Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Man pronounced dead at roadside

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Landlord may have delayed reopening Suffolk pub if he had been given advance warning of roadworks

Landlord of the Crowfield Rose, Glen Hughes,says his business has been severely impacted by the roadworks near Pettaugh Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Council criticised for not giving mother opportunity to fight for school transport

Suffolk County Council has come in for criticism on the way it handled a school transport case Picture: R.A FOWLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists