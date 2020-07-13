E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Home schooling, SEND and school transport prompt fresh calls for education scrutiny panel

PUBLISHED: 12:25 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 13 July 2020

A recommendation has come forward for a dedicated education scrutiny committee to be formed at Suffolk County Council again. Picture: ARCHANT

A recommendation has come forward for a dedicated education scrutiny committee to be formed at Suffolk County Council again. Picture: ARCHANT

Issues such as home schooling, special educational needs and school transport have prompted fresh calls for a dedicated council committee scrutinising education issues.

Conservative cabinet member for education, Mary Evans, said she welcomed scrutiny of children's services but felt task groups could be more effective than a dedicated scrutiny committee. Picture: GREGG BROWNConservative cabinet member for education, Mary Evans, said she welcomed scrutiny of children's services but felt task groups could be more effective than a dedicated scrutiny committee. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A task force assessing home schooling in Suffolk said that a specific education scrutiny committee should be formed at Suffolk County Council to adequately drill down into those issues.

That has now come forward as a recommendation from the scrutiny committee itself, which currently assesses education issues, but also looks at other issues such as finances, transport and highways among others.

The authority does however have a dedicated health scrutiny committee.

MORE: New task forces to scrutinise education issues, says council

Conservative cabinet member for children’s services and education, Mary Evans had previously chaired the council’s scrutiny committee, and said dedicated task groups may be better, but did not rule out a potential education scrutiny committee in future.

Opposition Labour group education spokesman at Suffolk County Council, Jack Abbott, has called for education scrutiny to get its own committee. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOpposition Labour group education spokesman at Suffolk County Council, Jack Abbott, has called for education scrutiny to get its own committee. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

She said: “I am really very supportive of scrutiny.

You may also want to watch:

“I will talk with the [scrutiny] committee chair and administration to see what is the best way forward, but the task and finish groups have demonstrated they can go into more depth investigating something.”

Mrs Evans said her one reservation about a scrutiny committee dedicated to education issues were that they usually only spent one meeting discussing an issue, when task groups could meet a number of times to go into much more detail.

The council previously had a dedicated education scrutiny committee, but that was scrapped in June 2017.

Opposition groups at the council called for the committee to be re-formed in March last year, with council leader Matthew Hicks stating that he would keep an eye on education scrutiny and assess the situation this year.

Among some of the issues which the main scrutiny committee has assessed since the education scrutiny committee was scrapped include changes to school transport, provision for special educational needs, and a rise in parents home schooling their children.

MORE: Calls made to reinstate education scrutiny committee

Labour education spokesman at the county council, Jack Abbott, said: “I do not believe that a regular, robust and transparent scrutiny of children’s services and education has materialised since I put forward a motion to reinstate the education scrutiny committee, last year.

“Subjects such as school transport, SEND and mental health provision and children’s centres, require consistent and forensic attention and that is why I have again called for a specialist scrutiny committee focused on education and children’s services.

“I am pleased that this view has been strongly supported by councillors from across the political spectrum and I look forward to the re-establishment of this important committee in the near future.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

“It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there” - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

“It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there” - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Convicted burglar absconds from Hollesley Bay Prison

Hollesley Bay prisoner Mark Nicholls has absconded and has links to Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Do you think face coverings should be compulsory?

Face masks are rumoured to soon be mandatory in shops Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Home schooling, SEND and school transport prompt fresh calls for education scrutiny panel

A recommendation has come forward for a dedicated education scrutiny committee to be formed at Suffolk County Council again. Picture: ARCHANT

West End star Gareth Gates headlines summer drive-in festival

Gareth Gates who is appearing at The Drive-In Experience at Thetford and Chelmsford Photo: Drive-in Experience

Appeal launched after teen suffers serious head injury at skate park

Bury St Edmunds Skate Park opened in 2014. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE PICTURE