E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bid to bring electric bus scheme to Suffolk - and here's where it's likely to be

PUBLISHED: 16:30 22 December 2019

Suffolk County Council is investigating a pilot to bring electric buses to Bury. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Suffolk County Council is investigating a pilot to bring electric buses to Bury. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Archant

Electric buses could be en route to Suffolk under plans to bid for government cash for a pilot scheme.

Suffolk County Council councillor Alexander Nicoll said the bid would be put in as soon as possible. Picture: GEORGE HERINGSuffolk County Council councillor Alexander Nicoll said the bid would be put in as soon as possible. Picture: GEORGE HERING

At a meeting of Suffolk County Council's scrutiny committee, Conservative deputy cabinet member for transport, Alexander Nicoll, said the council was planning to bid for around £20 million from the Department for Transport for the scheme.

He said the intention was to make the bid soon to launch it "in the next 12 to 18 months" and would be a pilot around the Bury St Edmunds area.

The DfT announced a £220m pot in September to help local authorities across the country boost their take up of electric vehicles, with schemes in the West Midlands and Cornwall already having secured cash.

Conservative councillor Andrew Reid, cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs, said: "It is our ambition to bid for a share of funding that had been announced by the DfT in September for the 2020/2021 financial year.

Andrew Reid, highways cabinet member said the authority was planning to take advantage of the government fund. Picture: SCCAndrew Reid, highways cabinet member said the authority was planning to take advantage of the government fund. Picture: SCC

"Our bid will look to find solutions to improve passenger transport in areas of Suffolk while also targeting other factors such as sustainable transport and air quality."

You may also want to watch:

It is not yet clear what the timeline for the bid will be, or when the council may find out if it has been successful.

A council spokesman said the authority was unable to provide more details at this stage on where the pilot would run or for how many buses.

Labour Councillor Sarah Adams said investment in bus services was greatly needed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLabour Councillor Sarah Adams said investment in bus services was greatly needed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It is also not yet known whether the buses would be all-electric or electric/diesel hybrids.

Earlier this year the council declared a climate emergency which included a pledge to be carbon neutral by 2030, with electric vehicles going someway to helping achieve that goal.

A cross-party task force has also been established to help come up with measures to help the council be more environmentally friendly, with early ideas expected to be made public in the first half of 2020.

Sarah Adams, Labour group leader said: "In theory, this sounds like a positive move - we would welcome any investment in green and sustainable forms of public transport after a decade of brutal cuts.

"The Labour Party have been demanding that the Tories in power at Suffolk County Council reverse their cuts and start investing in Suffolk's bus services - let's hope this indicates that they are finally listening.

"However, we have been given very little information about this initiative so we hope and expect to receive much more detail in due course."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Multiple reports of cars stuck in deep water as Suffolk flood warnings remain in place

Peugeot caught in the flood water on Lower Road in Lavenham Picture: KARL GRIMWADE

Schools for first 10 new SEND units announced - here’s the list

Copleston High School will be one of the first 10 to have a specialist unit open in September 2020. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk village completely cut off by flooded roads

The flooded roads have left villagers completely cut off Picture: LINDSEY HOWLETT

WATCH: ‘It’s Christmas Eve, buh!’ – Suffolk posties record hilarious video

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Multiple reports of cars stuck in deep water as Suffolk flood warnings remain in place

Peugeot caught in the flood water on Lower Road in Lavenham Picture: KARL GRIMWADE

Schools for first 10 new SEND units announced - here’s the list

Copleston High School will be one of the first 10 to have a specialist unit open in September 2020. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk village completely cut off by flooded roads

The flooded roads have left villagers completely cut off Picture: LINDSEY HOWLETT

WATCH: ‘It’s Christmas Eve, buh!’ – Suffolk posties record hilarious video

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dramatic pictures show car almost fully submerged in Suffolk floodwater

The car was still stuck as of December 22, more than 24 hours after the car became stuck in Rectory Lane, Semer Picture: JAMES METCALFE

Bid to bring electric bus scheme to Suffolk – and here’s where it’s likely to be

Suffolk County Council is investigating a pilot to bring electric buses to Bury. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Landlords canoe to safety after flooding causes ‘huge lake’ in pub garden

After becoming stranded, the pub’s manager had to send her husband out on a canoe to get flood supplies for the family who live at the pub and have become stuck. Photos: Jodie Barett

Mayhew bags hat-trick as Stowmarket open up 18-point lead at top of Thurlow Nunn Premier

Dominic Doherty on the ball for Stowmarket Town during their 5-0 win at Swaffham. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: No more excuses, Lambert needs to get a tune out of this squad

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists