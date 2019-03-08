Partly Cloudy

GDPR confusion affected numbers taking up health checks, say Suffolk health leaders

PUBLISHED: 11:50 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 20 March 2019

Health checks are on the rise again following a fall in the summer of 2018, Suffolk public health leaders say. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Health checks are on the rise again following a fall in the summer of 2018, Suffolk public health leaders say. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Health checks for 40 to 74-year-olds are on the rise again following concerns that confusion over new GDPR laws was causing fewer people to take them up.

Dr Amanda Jones said GDPR issues had been resolved which had impacted on NHS health checks. Picture: SUFFOLK PUBLIC HEALTH

Suffolk County Council’s scrutiny committee was told in December that the number of people taking up NHS health checks – assessments for adults aged over 40 aimed at identifying the early signs of illnesses such as dementia or heart disease – had fallen.

The committee raised concerns that confusion over new GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) rules had put people off having the health checks, but public health bosses have said that all issues had been resolved.

Dr Amanda Jones, director for public health at Suffolk County Council said: “While GDPR did have an impact on parts of the health check programme, the issues have now been resolved through good communication and partnership working.

“In Suffolk we have seen the number of health checks steadily increase in the last quarter thanks to the great work of our GPs, pharmacies and outreach services who are delivering the checks.

“Currently there is 44.9% uptake for health check invitations in Suffolk with 100% of the eligible population being invited.

“Suffolk still remains one of the best health check providers among our statistical neighbours and still performing within the England national average.

“Work is ongoing to make improvements which will better support our primary care providers and the offer to those entitled to a health check.”

It is understood the decline seen during the summer of 2018 had been in line with national trends, while the scrutiny committee update report for this month said that it was “difficult to determine the extent to which GDPR has contributed to this”.

The report said the confusion was around whether the documentation of the checks was GDPR compliant.

It added: “The data protection manager at Suffolk County Council is not aware of any other instances where GDPR has had an impact on service delivery.”

Changes to data protection laws were introduced in May last year which aimed to give individuals more rights over the control of information about them, with businesses, voluntary organisations and public bodies having to cope with a raft of changes about the kinds of data stored.

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was fouind Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

