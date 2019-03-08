Petition launched to keep under-threat children's centres

A campaign to save under threat children's centres was launched outside Hillside. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Rachel Edge

A campaign has been launched this morning calling for Suffolk’s under-threat children’s centres to be kept.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A campaign to save under threat children's centres was launched outside Hillside. Picture: RACHEL EDGE A campaign to save under threat children's centres was launched outside Hillside. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin, Labour group councillors from Suffolk County Council and parents gathered outside the Hillside Children's Centre in Maidenhall Approach to formally launch a petition and the Save Suffolk's Children's Centres campaign.

The campaign was launched just days after it emerged that a cross-party task force at the council that had been working since February was considering a range of options for the future of children's centres – with one of the options including the closure of as many as half of the county's 38 centres.

The facilities offer a host of free services, including play sessions, baby massage classes, health checks, advice and support groups.

The policy development panel (PDP) had been a cross-party group, but last week the Labour and Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent groups announced it was withdrawing its members, with the group leaders stating that it was “becoming increasingly apparent that there is little in the way of policy development” and the focus was “now solely on closing children's centres”.

A campaign to save under threat children's centres was launched outside Hillside. Picture: RACHEL EDGE A campaign to save under threat children's centres was launched outside Hillside. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks said no decision had been made yet, and many options were being looked at.

More to follow.