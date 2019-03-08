Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bullying allegation emerges within council Labour group

PUBLISHED: 06:59 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 06:59 20 July 2019

Labour Councillor Sarah Adams was required to issue a public apology to Sandra Gage, after an investigation by a standards panel. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Labour Councillor Sarah Adams was required to issue a public apology to Sandra Gage, after an investigation by a standards panel. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A senior council group leader has publicly apologised to a Labour party colleague who had complained she had been bullied by her.

Sandra Gage called for councillors to be included in the council's wellbeing policy following the investigation. Picture: IBCSandra Gage called for councillors to be included in the council's wellbeing policy following the investigation. Picture: IBC

Sarah Adams, leader of the opposition Labour group at Suffolk County Council, was ordered to make the public apology by the authority's standards committee following a complaint made by former acting party leader Sandra Gage.

A joint standards hearing determined that Ms Adams was in breach of three areas of the code of conduct and ordered her to make a full apology at the next full council meeting which was held on Thursday.

Addressing the council, Ms Adams said: "Councillor Gage and I have known each other for many years, since before being elected to this council. We have not always seen eye to eye.

"Whilst I reject some of the conclusions reached in the report, as does Councillor Gage, I am pleased her complaint has only been partially upheld.

"On reflection I accept on some occasions my interactions with her may not have always maintained the proper levels of professionalism.

"I am sorry to you councillor Gage and my fellow councillors.

"I hope we can now draw a line under this and return to do what we do best - representing the good people of Suffolk."

You may also want to watch:

The hearing's decision, which was made on July 8, said: "In reaching their decision the hearing panel had found sufficient evidence that councillor Sarah Adams was undertaking council functions at the time of the alleged conduct, and that by behaving as she did, had brought her office into disrepute by failing to abide by the Suffolk code of Conduct under the following paragraphs:-

1) You must treat others with respect.

2) You must not bully any person

3) You must not conduct yourself in a manner which could reasonably be regarded as bringing your office or council into disrepute

"In reaching their determination the hearing panel, whilst recognising that there was a political dimension to the situation, felt that bullying in any climate should not be tolerated and that councillor Adams had behaved in an inappropriate manner showing a lack of respect and leadership that was essential to her office."

It is understood that Ms Adams has her party's backing to continue as leader.

In a statement issued following the meeting, Ms Gage said it ended a "difficult 18 months" and hoped councillors could be included in the health, safety and wellbeing guidelines in place for all council staff.

She added: "In the last eighteen months I have had very good reasons for asking Suffolk County Council what its duty of care for councillors is.

"It takes a lot of courage and emotional strength to formally accuse someone of bullying, to be listened to and for appropriate action taken."

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

Matchday Recap: Blues hit five as Norwood completes his treble and Jackson adds a brace

Kayden Jackson scores the second for Town early in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

Matchday Recap: Blues hit five as Norwood completes his treble and Jackson adds a brace

Kayden Jackson scores the second for Town early in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Urgent appeal to find missing 82-year-old

Brian Nunn, 82, has gone missing from his home in Leiston sparking a Suffolk police appeal Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Rumble of thunder’ to hit East Anglia today

Thunderstorms are predicted for Suffolk and Essex on Saturday morning Picture: ALEX MCCARTHY

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Wonder kid celebrated after never missing a day of school

Jayden Palmer has won an award for never having a day off in seven years Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Has your town or parish signed up to Suffolk DIY highways scheme?

Sign cleaning and hedge trimming are among the low level highways work the Community Self Help Scheme is allowing. Picture: JOHN NUNN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists