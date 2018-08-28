Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk County Council claims 10 transformation schemes will save £59m by 2022

PUBLISHED: 18:09 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:29 28 November 2018

Suffolk County Council's transformation programmes will save £59m by 2022, according to Richard Smith Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk County Council's transformation programmes will save £59m by 2022, according to Richard Smith Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Nearly £60million is set to be saved at Suffolk County Council over the next four years as a result of a series of ‘transformation programmes’ according to the council.

Suffolk County Council portfolio holder for finance and assets Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCILSuffolk County Council portfolio holder for finance and assets Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Suffolk County Council launched 10 four-year schemes in April that will either generate savings or improve services.

Councillor Richard Smith, Conservative cabinet member for finances, said the schemes aimed at saving cash would save £53.9million over the four years.

“The aim of our transformation programmes as a whole is to help the council address increasing demand for our services and save money, whilst still helping us to deliver the best possible service to the people of Suffolk,” he said.

“The current portfolio of programmes commenced delivery on April 1 2018 and will run until March 2022, with the aim of helping to save some £53.9m over that period.

Labour group leader Sarah Adams Picture: GREGG BROWNLabour group leader Sarah Adams Picture: GREGG BROWN

“We are targeting £13.7m worth of savings from transformation programmes this year and are projecting further savings of around £13m during the 2019/20 financial year.”

The programmes follow a series of schemes which ran from 2015-17, and contributed £39m to the council’s £103m saving during that time.

Of the 10 programmes, three are designed to generate savings.

Among the areas being looked at are learning disabilities and autism services, as well as helping identify care needs for adults and children sooner that could prevent them needing costlier care packages in the future.

Green councillor Andrew Stringer Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCILGreen councillor Andrew Stringer Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Labour reaction

Councillor Sarah Adams, county council Labour group leader, said: “Nobody can argue against the benefits of delivering services in a more efficient and progressive manner as long as the quality of public services are not compromised.

“However, too often the word ‘savings’ is used as code for ‘cuts’ and I do not believe that residents of Suffolk feel that the standard of services provided by the county council has improved or even been maintained.

“People are being made to pay more and more but receiving less and less.”

“It is a sad reality that the Tory-administration have been presiding over a decline in services for a number of years now and next year’s budget will ensure that austerity will continue for the people in our county.

“Used properly, the ‘transformation programmes’ have the potential to modernise the council’s services so I hope the council recognise the need to encourage growth and not simply use them as a vehicle for yet more arbitrary cuts.”

Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent reaction

Councillor Andrew Stringer, leader of the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group, said: “The information we have received on Suffolk County Council’s transformation programmes is about as clear as mud.

“The reports have limited evidence and make no mention of the financial side of things.

“It’s all very well for the Conservatives to say that the programmes are on track, but without open and transparent reports on the financial savings, it’s very difficult for anybody to make an informed judgement.

“What we do know is that there are huge cost and demand pressures within both adult’s and children’s services.

“If I were the Conservatives, I would be worried that these pressures will make it much more challenging to achieve the savings they claim will occur through transforming the services.”

Topic Tags:

‘Families are paying the ultimate price’ – Lawyer speaks out over failings at struggling trust

20 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Jeremy Head, who died at the Wedgwood House mental health unit in Bury St Edmunds in 2014 Picture: ASHTONS LEGAL

A top lawyer wants to share the tragic experiences of families she has represented with the boss of our region’s failing mental health trust – after it was plunged into special measures again.

Drink-driver jailed for causing head-on smash

56 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Rachel Hawley wreckage

A drink-driver who caused a head-on crash that left a woman trapped in the wreckage of her car for two hours while firemen freed her has been jailed for 12 months.

Suffolk County Council claims 10 transformation schemes will save £59m by 2022

59 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council's transformation programmes will save £59m by 2022, according to Richard Smith Picture: ARCHANT

Nearly £60million is set to be saved at Suffolk County Council over the next four years as a result of a series of ‘transformation programmes’ according to the council.

Food hygiene breaches and ‘dangerous’ electrics exposed at Suffolk café

18:00 Tom Potter
Richard Bird outside the Street Level Café in 2015 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A Suffolk café owner has admitted breaching a string of hygiene and safety regulations.

Man cleared of stabbing youth in Ipswich McDonald’s car park

17:45 Jane Hunt
Food left after the stabbing at McDonald’s in Ravenswood Avenue Picture: ROSS HALLS

A man who claimed he acted in self-defence when he stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s has been cleared by a jury.

Poll Majority of Suffolk business leaders polled say they want the government to ‘get on with Brexit.’ Do you agree?

17:37 Jessica Hill

A snap poll completed by 169 members of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has indicated that a bare majority of those replying backed the Government’s Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration – albeit with some concerns.

Town fights back after losing bank and 24-hour cashpoint

17:15 James Carr
Didy Ward of Moth crafts, Bungay. Photo: James Carr.

Businesses in a market town which was stripped of its last bank have fought back from an uncertain future.

Most read

Video ‘It’s nothing to do with who signed who’ – Lambert on not picking Nsiala and Nolan

Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan were brought to Ipswich Town by their former Shrewsbury and Grimsby boss Paul Hurst. Photo: ITFC

REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Video Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre given green light for next three years

Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

WATCH: Marks and Spencer opening its new food hall a day after closing down another store just eight miles down the road

Wlaton-on-the-naze M&S store opening

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24