New leader for Lib Dem, Green and Independent group at Suffolk County Council

The Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group at Suffolk County Council has adopted a new leader.

The group changes leader each year since forming as a rainbow alliance group in 2017, with Beccles Green councillor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw taking on the role this year.

She takes over from Thedwastre South Liberal Democrat councillor Penny Otton, who will be the group’s deputy leader for 2020/21.

Mrs Brambley-Crawshaw said: “I’d like to thank my fellow councillors for being so supportive and giving me the opportunity to lead our group in the final year, as we go into the 2021 elections.

“I also owe a huge thank you to Penny, who has been an amazing leader this year.

“When we formed this group three years ago, we didn’t know it would turn out to be such a successful collaboration and I’m really proud of the work we’ve done so far. There’s a lot more to do, particularly supporting our communities through this pandemic and also ensuring Suffolk is doing it all it can in response to the climate emergency.”

David Wood (Lib Dem) was the group’s first leader in 2017, followed by Green councillor Andrew Stringer in 2018.

The county council is up for election in May next year, with arrangements for 2021 onwards expected to be decided following those polls.