New leader for Lib Dem, Green and Independent group at Suffolk County Council

PUBLISHED: 18:36 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:36 03 June 2020

Leader of the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group at Suffolk County Council Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw (right) who takes over from Penny Otton (left). Picture: LIBERAL DEMOCRAT, GREEN & INDEPENDENT GROUP

The Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group at Suffolk County Council has adopted a new leader.

The group changes leader each year since forming as a rainbow alliance group in 2017, with Beccles Green councillor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw taking on the role this year.

She takes over from Thedwastre South Liberal Democrat councillor Penny Otton, who will be the group’s deputy leader for 2020/21.

Mrs Brambley-Crawshaw said: “I’d like to thank my fellow councillors for being so supportive and giving me the opportunity to lead our group in the final year, as we go into the 2021 elections.

“I also owe a huge thank you to Penny, who has been an amazing leader this year.

“When we formed this group three years ago, we didn’t know it would turn out to be such a successful collaboration and I’m really proud of the work we’ve done so far. There’s a lot more to do, particularly supporting our communities through this pandemic and also ensuring Suffolk is doing it all it can in response to the climate emergency.”

David Wood (Lib Dem) was the group’s first leader in 2017, followed by Green councillor Andrew Stringer in 2018.

The county council is up for election in May next year, with arrangements for 2021 onwards expected to be decided following those polls.

Topic Tags:

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

