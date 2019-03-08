Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk schooling issues to be scrutinised by new task forces

PUBLISHED: 16:26 24 May 2019

Mark Bee said task and finish groups could provide a good way of scrutinising education issues effectively in Suffolk. Picture: DAVID GARRAD

Mark Bee said task and finish groups could provide a good way of scrutinising education issues effectively in Suffolk. Picture: DAVID GARRAD

Key education issues in Suffolk such as special educational needs, catchment areas and home schooling will be put under greater scrutiny thanks to a series of new task forces.

Jack Abbott has agreed with plans to form task groups for education issues in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJack Abbott has agreed with plans to form task groups for education issues in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council previously had a scrutiny committee to question decisions made on key education issues.

But the group was dissolved in 2017 - causing concern among some councillors, who have been worried that decisions on issues such as home-to-school transport have not been assessed thoroughly enough since.

A motion was therefore put forward by the Labour group at Thursday's Suffolk County Council meeting calling for a new dedicated education scrutiny committee.

However a deal was instead struck to set up a series of cross-party task groups for specific education issues, which will also be able to call upon experts and those in the industry.

Conservative councillor Mark Bee, head of the scrutiny committee who set up the standalone education scrutiny committee during his time as leader before it was dissolved in 2017, said: "I was very happy to see [task and finish groups] as a way forward.

You may also want to watch:

"I think it's a shame we lost the education scrutiny committee in the way we did but there are other opportunities for this council to look at important subjects.

"There have been some great examples of task and finish group work that this council has already done.

"I think we should look at the use of task and finish groups much more. They have the ability to really drill down into a subject, and what comes back comes back to the scrutiny committee."

The council's main scrutiny committee can also request to look at any piece of council business it would like, which will still be possible regardless of having task and finish groups.

However Penny Otton, Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group leader, raised concerns that the task and finish group meetings would not open to the public and press.

Suffolk Labour education spokesman Jack Abbott said: "I believe we are on the same page and recognise the need for a transparent, robust scrutiny proposal. I hope this offer for proper scrutiny of education is upheld."

Mr Abbott added that if the task and finish groups did not end up providing the adequate analysis of education issues, the group would return with a fresh call for a dedicated committee.

It is not yet clear when these groups will begin or what the first areas of education will be looked at, but the groups can run for as long as needed before returning with their findings.

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Workers evacuated after huge hazardous chemical spill at Suffolk factory

The scene outside Sanofi in Haverhill Picture: MARIAM CLAYDON

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Workers evacuated after huge hazardous chemical spill at Suffolk factory

The scene outside Sanofi in Haverhill Picture: MARIAM CLAYDON

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Euro Election 2019: Follow the counts as they happen throughout Sunday evening

European election votes will be counted on Sunday night and the winning candidates are set to be announced early Monday morning

Woodbridge School headteacher resigns after less than a year

Dr Richard Robson has left his role at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Workers evacuated after huge hazardous chemical spill at Suffolk factory

The scene outside Sanofi in Haverhill Picture: MARIAM CLAYDON

Rape accused DNA found on swab from alleged victim court hears

Police are leading an investigation after a women was raped in Lowestoft. Kimberley Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Elderly woman burgled after bogus callers claimed to be from council

The distraction burglary happened in Fornham All Saints Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists