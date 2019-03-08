Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How robotic cats and talking mugs are being used to help care for Suffolk's older people

PUBLISHED: 12:09 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 30 May 2019

The robotic cat which Suffolk County Council's adult social care team is promoting at the Suffolk Show 2019 for dementia patients. Picture: JASON NOBLE

The robotic cat which Suffolk County Council's adult social care team is promoting at the Suffolk Show 2019 for dementia patients. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Jason Noble

Robotic cats, talking mugs and GPS pebbles are among the hi-tech items being used to help care for people in their own homes, it has been revealed.

The programmable talking mug which families can use to remind loved ones to keep hydrated or take medication. Picture: JASON NOBLEThe programmable talking mug which families can use to remind loved ones to keep hydrated or take medication. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Suffolk County Council's adult social care team was at the Suffolk Show promoting some of the kit it has been encouraging families to use to help keep older or vulnerable people independent, rather than going into care homes.

The devices included a robotic cat, which provides the the companionship and comfort of owning a pet without the responsibilities which people with dementia may not be able to fulfil.

Other items included a pebble, which gives people reminders through the day and can be accessed by families through a a GPS tracking system.

Programmable mugs, which remind people to keep hydrated or take medication, were also among the kit being used to help support adults.

Philip Quickenden, service implementation manager with the council's first response service, said: "The idea is really focusing on keeping people independent with things we can have in our own homes.

You may also want to watch:

"It's not just about older people but people with physical disabilities too.

"We are encouraging people to think about this early in their journey - these aren't things we use to prevent care, it's there to supplement care."

Mr Quickenden said some of the devices had even prevented some people from having to go into care homes, reducing the chance for soaring costs of care.

Some of the items can be offered as part of a package of care by the county council's adult social care team, and include subsidising some of the costs.

Mr Quickenden added: "It's really there to enhance people's experience and keep them independent,

"Thinking about ageing is not one that is talked about much but we can start to think about it earlier.

"We encourage this as a first step. Nearly everybody that comes into contact with social care say that one of their core aims is to remain independent, so this stuff they are really keen to try out."

For more information visit the Suffolk County Council website here.

Most Read

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Most Read

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Playstation 4, television and jewellery stolen during Newmarket burglary

Police are investigating a burglary in Persimmon Walk, Newmarket Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

LIVE: News and photos from day two of Suffolk Show

Tractor Boy makes his debut in the mascot race Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Show 2019: What to see on day two

Pixie and Xavier having a brilliant time at the show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kings of Anglia: Norwood news, transfer rumours, possible exits and playing at Portman Road

James Norwood is discussed on the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Recruit welfare at RAF Honington ‘requires improvement’ after inspectors raise infrastructure concerns

The welfare of recruits at RAF Honington has been graded as requiring improvement by Ofsted Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists