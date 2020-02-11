What Suffolk's revamped education improvement project will focus on

Raising the Bar priorities will include literacy rates and KS2 performance. Picture: THINKSTOCK ThinkStock

Education chiefs are to form a task force to revamp a key strategy which aims to raise educational standards in Suffolk.

Mary Evans said all Suffolk children were supported regardless of whether they were taught in academies or LA schools. Picture: GREGG BROWN Mary Evans said all Suffolk children were supported regardless of whether they were taught in academies or LA schools. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk County Council's Raising the Bar strategy was launched in 2012 in a bid to achieve improvements in education attainment and performance.

The latest phase runs from 2018 to the end of 2020, meaning a refresh is needed.

Now, education cabinet member Mary Evans has confirmed a cross-party task group will be set up this Easter to look at priority areas, with a full strategy to be rolled out from January 1.

Adrian Orr, assistant director for education and learning, said there were some key areas of focus - ensuring all schools achieved the benchmark numbers at Key Stage 2, work to improve literacy skills and addressing the impact of poverty and deprivation on childrens' opportunities.

He added: "A child's ability to read at the age of 11 is the single biggest indicator of economic development at 30.

"We have had real improvements in trajectory but it's still not quite there."

When Raising the Bar was launched the majority of schools were under local authority control, but since then most are now part of academy trusts, which are funded and monitored by central government.

Other changes include a soaring number of pupils with special educational needs, changes to Ofsted's inspection process and an overhaul of performance measurements with the new GCSE grading system and Progress 8 measurements.

Mrs Evans said they all needed to be reflected in the new plan, and the council would not abandon academies from improvement projects.

"These are all Suffolk children, and we run a system where it's not about just looking after maintained schools and leaving academies to the Regional Schools Commissioner," she said.

"We engage with them at various levels because the drive is always to the children of Suffolk, and there is no end to the improvement journey."

As well as the priorities already outlined, measures could also include early years children.

The policy development panel task group is expected to launch this spring and return with some proposals towards the end of the summer, which can then be planned over the autumn for a rollout from January next year.