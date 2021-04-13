Published: 3:30 PM April 13, 2021 Updated: 3:53 PM April 13, 2021

Two re-use shops have been set up in Suffolk to help support a local charity. - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Suffolk residents are being encouraged to donate unwanted good quality items for resale to two reuse shops by Suffolk County Council and FCC Environment.

The two re-use shops, located at Bury St Edmunds and Foxhall Recycling Centres, opened yesterday Monday, April 12 along with other non-essential retail outlets.

The stores are run by The Benjamin Foundation to aid their work across Norfolk and Suffolk helping young people and families.

Residents can drop unwanted items off at any of Suffolk's 11 recycling centres. Any donations will be greatly received, but items of particular interest include TVs, monitors, PCs, Sky boxes, DVD players, consoles, laptops, power tools, hoovers and lawn mowers.

All donations will be checked and tested before being resold. - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Every item will be checked and tested before it sent to be resold at the Bury St Edmunds and Foxhall shops.

The Suffolk recycling centres are located in Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe, Foxhall, Hadleigh, Haverhill, Ipswich, Leiston, Lowestoft, Mildenhall, Stowmarket and Sudbury.

Steve Palfrey, assistant director of waste and environment at Suffolk County Council, said: “We welcome Suffolk residents donating unwanted goods to support local charities. By donating and purchasing for re-use, you are giving items a new lease of life as well as showing support for charities which help so many people across the county.”