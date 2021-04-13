Suffolk County Council urging locals to donate unwanted items
- Credit: Suffolk County Council
Suffolk residents are being encouraged to donate unwanted good quality items for resale to two reuse shops by Suffolk County Council and FCC Environment.
The two re-use shops, located at Bury St Edmunds and Foxhall Recycling Centres, opened yesterday Monday, April 12 along with other non-essential retail outlets.
The stores are run by The Benjamin Foundation to aid their work across Norfolk and Suffolk helping young people and families.
Residents can drop unwanted items off at any of Suffolk's 11 recycling centres. Any donations will be greatly received, but items of particular interest include TVs, monitors, PCs, Sky boxes, DVD players, consoles, laptops, power tools, hoovers and lawn mowers.
Every item will be checked and tested before it sent to be resold at the Bury St Edmunds and Foxhall shops.
You may also want to watch:
The Suffolk recycling centres are located in Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe, Foxhall, Hadleigh, Haverhill, Ipswich, Leiston, Lowestoft, Mildenhall, Stowmarket and Sudbury.
Steve Palfrey, assistant director of waste and environment at Suffolk County Council, said: “We welcome Suffolk residents donating unwanted goods to support local charities. By donating and purchasing for re-use, you are giving items a new lease of life as well as showing support for charities which help so many people across the county.”
Most Read
- 1 'Our fund is $13 billion and we’re holding $700m in cash' - The money behind Ipswich Town's new owners
- 2 Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following A14 crash
- 3 Serious crash closes road in Bury St Edmunds near A14
- 4 Woodbridge community 'saddened' after couple found dead by police
- 5 'You either deliver or you leave' - Cook's message to Town players
- 6 Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge
- 7 Ipswich Town closing in on appointment of new chief executive
- 8 'Buzz' about town as pub prepares to reopen under new family management
- 9 How busy was Bury St Edmunds town centre as lockdown eased?
- 10 Disused village Post Office reopening as deli and coffee house