Education chiefs refuse to name eight Suffolk schools allegedly involved in "off-rolling" pupils

Education chiefs are refusing to name eight schools in Suffolk which were found to have illegally pressured parents into removing their children from school.

Suffolk County Council published a report in May this year which confirmed it had found eight instances of schools encouraging parents to take their children out of school because they were too disruptive or bringing the overall results down - a process known as off-rolling.

The council claimed it was monitoring those schools, but despite multiple requests for the identity of those schools to be made public by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council has refused to disclose the names.

A spokeswoman from the authority said it was because they were historic cases from the 2016/17 school year, despite the May 2019 report being the first public acknowledgement of the issue. Ofsted nationally has come under fire for refusing to name schools carrying out the illegal practice.

Attempts to obtain the names under Freedom of Information laws revealed that the council no longer had formal records of the eight instances as records had since been deleted, but confirmed it did still know the identities of those schools.

The council spokeswoman said: "These incidents were completely dealt with at the time and proper procedures were followed. This included discussions with the individual schools, meetings with Ofsted and making the Regional Schools Commissioner aware.

"We would have worked hard to ensure that the pupils continued in education and were safe.

"We have no current cases of illegal off-rolling by Suffolk schools, but will continue to remain vigilant and monitor the situation."

Ofsted said it wasn't able to confirm whether it had received correspondence from Suffolk County Council over the matter while the Regional Schools Commissioner office also had no data.

It is not clear what sanctions, if any, were placed on the eight schools.

The council spokeswoman said that there was "no evidence that local authority schools are using off-rolling as a strategy" but fresh questions have arisen after it emerged this week that a task force had been formed by the council's scrutiny committee to look at the rise in home schooling.

A report presented to the council's cabinet on Tuesday said "its scope would be to consider off-rolling".

Jack Abbott, Labour education spokesman at the council said: "You can barely believe the ineptitude sometimes.

"The Conservatives 'running' the council promised that they were going to monitor off-rolling, but they have managed to lose key data which would have allowed them to do so.

"In February, Cllr Gordon Jones [Conservative cabinet member for education] said that there is 'undoubtedly off-rolling from schools', but now the council are saying that they 'have no evidence' that it is happening.

"They are all over the place - off-rolling can have a catastrophic impact on a child, yet there seems to be neither the will nor the ability to properly get to grips with this critically important issue."

Opinion: Council on the ropes over off-rolling

Off-rolling is not unique to Suffolk. Some corners of the national education press reported earlier this year that there were 300 schools nationally found to have carried out the illegal practice and that Ofsted was refusing to name them.

It's something which industry insiders anecdotally have known is happening, but the scale of it just wasn't clear.

Suffolk's situation is just a microcosm of that national picture, but the council's obstruction to public scrutiny has been a comedy of errors.

A clear Freedom of Information request was submitted shortly after the May report - the first time Suffolk County Council had formally confirmed it had been an issue - but despite claiming to have reported these to Ofsted and the Regional Schools Commissioner, no records emerged.

According to the council, these records were deleted, so no evidence of any phone calls, letters, email correspondence, reports or sanctions exist.

It's highly unusual that no paper trail would exist given off-rolling is a crime, and the council said it was monitoring the situation.

The waters are further muddied by the fact that the council claims it isn't an issue currently, but is one which the scrutiny committee in the last few months has felt further investigation is warranted with a task group. Something doesn't add up.

The inference from the council's statement that there was "no evidence that local authority schools are using off-rolling as a strategy" suggests those eight were all academies, but with the council refusing to discuss the matter the opportunity for those schools to be named and shamed is lost.

These incidents may have happened a couple of years ago, but this has still been the first opportunity to quiz the council on it because it only emerged in May this year. And hiding behind the veil that it is historic doesn't cut any mustard. Just because it was a couple of years ago, does that make it okay now? Don't parents have the right to know if schools have a history of pushing parents to educate their child elsewhere - particularly for those coming up to applying for a school place?

It's a concerning precedent where the perpetrators of wrong-doing will have their identity protected from public scrutiny. If schools know they can get away with it with seemingly no sanctions or public knowledge of it, how can this deeply worrying process ever be eradicated?

And can you imagine being a parent and told by a school that your child would be better off educated elsewhere because they were bringing down the school's results? Doesn't every child deserve equal access to education regardless of their ability? Why should a school's results reputation be valued over a child's education?

Sadly its a symptom of the results-driven education landscape which exists today, but the wider impacts of this and the failure to allow adequate public scrutiny should not be ignored. Public trust in the local education authority is vital when education can be so instrumental in the direction of a child's life, and with mistrust already growing as a result of controversial home-to-school transport changes and damning reports into special educational needs provision, off-rolling marks another concerning avenue where parents may start to feel their best interests are not being considered.