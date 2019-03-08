Partly Cloudy

Calls for task group over children's poverty fail

PUBLISHED: 16:30 03 June 2019

Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group leader Penny Otton said she was disappointed the children's poverty motion was rejected. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Calls to set up a task force to address children's poverty in Suffolk have been rejected, despite new data revealing tens of thousands of youngsters growing up in poor households.

Conservative cabinet member for health James Reeder said a fresh of the council's poverty strategy is due to be published in November. Picture: SCC/SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHYConservative cabinet member for health James Reeder said a fresh of the council's poverty strategy is due to be published in November. Picture: SCC/SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY

Data published by End Child Poverty in May revealed that Suffolk had 50,000 children living in poverty.

Coupled with the recent report of the UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights by Professor Philip Alston, which was critical of the government's stance on the issue, Suffolk County Council's Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group put forward a motion demanding more action at the latest full council meeting.

It called on the council to set up a cross-party task group to investigate what actions could be taken, asked the leader of the council to write to central government and draw up a plan with the county's district and borough councils and voluntary sector.

But the motion was rejected by 24 votes.

Penny Otton, leader of the Lib Dem, Green and Independent group, said: "I am deeply disappointed that the Conservatives at Suffolk County Council chose to ignore this opportunity to address poverty in Suffolk, simply because the UN's report was critical of government policies.

"Who could have imagined that in the 21st Century there are families relying on food banks, having to decide between food and warmth.

"Suffolk County Council and the government have a responsibility to do all they can to eliminate poverty as a major priority."

The End Child Poverty report sparked fears that children were going without breakfast before school in the morning, while families were missing out on days out and holidays.

There were also concerns that families on low incomes were increasingly relying on food banks.

Conservative cabinet member for public health, James Reeder, said: "Whilst it is impossible to ignore Professor Alston's report, I do consider it to be aimed largely at policies outside of Suffolk County Council's direct influence.

"I believe it would be much more beneficial to consider what we can do and what we are doing to address poverty."

Mr Reeder said he was determined to see a reduction in the figures, and pointed to the council's existing poverty strategy and further revisions to be published this November, as key.

He added: "We are already in constant contact with MPs who have the ear of the minister, and rather than having a standard suggestion of having a PDP [policy development panel] I believe we need to concentrate our efforts on driving forward the work this council is already doing and aspires to do."

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

Air ambulance called to major crash on A14

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Grieving parents seek answers at inquest into six-year-old's death

Oliver Hall lost his short battle with Meningitis B in October 2017 Picture: BRYAN AND GEORGIE HALL

Donald Trump touches down at Stansted Airport

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at Stansted Airport in Essex Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe's leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

Calls for task group over children's poverty fail

Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group leader Penny Otton said she was disappointed the children's poverty motion was rejected. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Relief as loose 'snake in a drain' is rescued

The six-foot-long snake shortly before it was rescued in Bury St Edmunds Picture: LIAM HAYES
