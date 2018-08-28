Partly Cloudy

Council reveals swathe of cutbacks from 2019 and proposals for council tax increase from 2019

PUBLISHED: 15:25 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:26 14 November 2018

Winter gritting and support fleet reductions have been tabled as part of cost cutting measures at Suffolk County Council from 2019 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

Millions of pounds of cutbacks for council services in Suffolk next year have been revealed – with homes facing further council tax rises for the next three years.

Bus timetables on roadsides in Suffolk could be stopped, if plans are agreed Picture: PAUL GEATERBus timetables on roadsides in Suffolk could be stopped, if plans are agreed Picture: PAUL GEATER

The first draft of budget proposals for 2019/20 were published yesterday afternoon, before being assessed by Suffolk County Council’s scrutiny committee next week.

While no final decision has been made, the plan proposes to pursue a 2.99% council tax rise next year, alongside a further 1% rise for adult social care, before expected 1.99% council tax rises for two years from 2020.

The headline cutbacks include:

• Ceasing its funding for the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme and accreditation and youth support service

Councillor Richard Smith, cabinet member for finances said tough choices needed to be made Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL/SIMON LEECouncillor Richard Smith, cabinet member for finances said tough choices needed to be made Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL/SIMON LEE

• Stopping roadside bus timetables and presenting information online instead, and

• Reducing spend on rural bus services and relying instead on community transport schemes

• Winter gritting and out of hours standby services will be reduced

• Street lighting expenditure reduced

• Road sign cleaning being stopped, with only mandatory road markings being maintained

• Reducing housing related support for people in their own tenancies and for the provision of hostel beds

• Review of arrangements with district and borough councils for grass cutting and weed treatment services

• Reduced staffing in directorates

• Removal of the Citizens Advice Bureau grant

• Reducing the legal, training and equipment costs at Trading Standards

• Streamlining running costs in educational psychologists service, although there will be no cuts to frontline services

The plans aim to generate £11.2m in savings, which includes service reductions, cost reductions, and maximising income.

The data means that the axe will fall hardest on the highways, growth and infrastructure department, where £4.2m in savings alone will be generated. That is despite county council leader Matthew Hicks’ pledge to do more for road maintenance when he was elected leader earlier this year.

Cabinet member for finances Richard Smith said: “We have very tough choices to make and we will never please everybody all the time, but we have to keep to our priority areas.

“I hope the public in Suffolk will understand our continuing budget difficulties.

“Suffolk County Council has a high level of probity in its budget setting – it has done over the last few years, and it continues to have that high level. But it does mean difficult choices have to be made.”

Mr Smith said that adult and community services and health, wellbeing and children’s services accounted for three quarters of the council’s budget, and needed to be protected.

The council’s scrutiny committee will discuss the proposals next week and come up with recommendations, before it is presented to cabinet at the end of January and full council in February.

The council had been working on figures which suggested £25m of savings would be needed, but said that the balance could be balanced with around £11-12m of savings because of expected income of around £9m.

Funding shortfalls will come out of the council’s unallocated reserves, which are expected to be valued at around £56.3m for the start of the 2019/20 financial year.

Latest figures for this year predict an overspend by the end of March of around £7.5m, although Mr Smith said he was hopeful this will be reduced.

Despite the cutbacks, the council will be spending around 3% more next year, with the overall budget increasing from £500.5m to £514.8m.

Council reveals swathe of cutbacks from 2019 and proposals for council tax increase from 2019

