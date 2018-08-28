Suffolk towns receive awards for encouraging people to be active

Suffolk County Council started the awards in 2013. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Suffolk’s most active communities have been rewarded for going the extra mile to encourage residents to exercise.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The awards, which are given out annually, are organised by Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Association of Local Councils. They have been running for five years.

Clare, Hintlesham and Chattisham all won awards, with Brantham scooping the large village title this year.

Judges pinpointed the extensive range and selection of opportunities available in Brantham, including Zumba classes and 11 junior football teams, as key for their success. Parish councillor Clare Phillips said: “Brantham would not have won this award without the hard work that many in the community put into organising sports and different activities .

“It’s great for our village to be recognised in this way and we certainly don’t intend to stand still as we head into 2019.”

Hintlesham and Chattisham - which has a population of just 778 people - triumphed in the small village category, with the judges being particularly impressed with their achievement in raising £117,000 to provide an all-weather floodlit Multi-Use Games Area.

James Reeder, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for health, said: “Without doubt, town and parish councils are a major provider of physical activity facilities and opportunities.

“Whether providing playgrounds, sports halls, open space, football pitches, allotments, walking routes, fitness classes or special events, the scope and variety of provision is large and varied.

“As we strive to become the most active county in England it is right and proper that we pay tribute to the work they do to get people moving by recognising and celebrating their efforts”.

Suffolk’s smallest town, Clare, which has a population of just over 2,000, also scooped an award.

The town has recently established a park run, and have opened up the local swimming pool to the community.

Paul Bishop, chairman of the town council, said: “I am delighted that Clare has received this award, which is a tribute to the hard work of so many people across the town in providing such an amazing range of things for people to do.”