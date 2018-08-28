Partly Cloudy

Suffolk towns receive awards for encouraging people to be active

PUBLISHED: 12:18 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:18 07 November 2018

Suffolk County Council started the awards in 2013. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Suffolk’s most active communities have been rewarded for going the extra mile to encourage residents to exercise.

The awards, which are given out annually, are organised by Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Association of Local Councils. They have been running for five years.

Clare, Hintlesham and Chattisham all won awards, with Brantham scooping the large village title this year.

Judges pinpointed the extensive range and selection of opportunities available in Brantham, including Zumba classes and 11 junior football teams, as key for their success. Parish councillor Clare Phillips said: “Brantham would not have won this award without the hard work that many in the community put into organising sports and different activities .

“It’s great for our village to be recognised in this way and we certainly don’t intend to stand still as we head into 2019.”

Hintlesham and Chattisham - which has a population of just 778 people - triumphed in the small village category, with the judges being particularly impressed with their achievement in raising £117,000 to provide an all-weather floodlit Multi-Use Games Area.

James Reeder, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for health, said: “Without doubt, town and parish councils are a major provider of physical activity facilities and opportunities.

“Whether providing playgrounds, sports halls, open space, football pitches, allotments, walking routes, fitness classes or special events, the scope and variety of provision is large and varied.

“As we strive to become the most active county in England it is right and proper that we pay tribute to the work they do to get people moving by recognising and celebrating their efforts”.

Suffolk’s smallest town, Clare, which has a population of just over 2,000, also scooped an award.

The town has recently established a park run, and have opened up the local swimming pool to the community.

Paul Bishop, chairman of the town council, said: “I am delighted that Clare has received this award, which is a tribute to the hard work of so many people across the town in providing such an amazing range of things for people to do.”

Hundreds flock to the cathedral for Eve of Peace ceremony

Yesterday, 21:35 Russell Cook
The exhortation was read by Daniel Saunders, the nine-year-old great-grandson of Sergeant Arthur Saunders VC, a Suffolk Regiment soldier from Ipswich awarded the Victoria Cross at the Battle of Loos in 1915. Picture: CPL JAMIE HART

It was full of poignancy and pageantry and attended by up to 800 people from across a wide spectrum of communities in Suffolk.

Westminster’s ‘chronic underfunding’ of education impacting on Suffolk County Council finances

Yesterday, 19:45 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council is facing a £7.5m overspend for 2018/19 Picture: ARCHANT

“Chronic underfunding” of education by the government has been blamed for a council’s overspending on children’s services.

School sweethearts get dream wedding pictures at Clacton Pier

Yesterday, 19:45 Will Jefford
They were even photographed on the bumper cars dressed in their wedding clothes. Picture: CHRISTIAN DAVIES

Married life got off to a bumpy start for a Frinton couple as they visited Clacton Pier for their wedding photographs - using the dodgems to get a dream snap.

Exclusive Man takes newborn baby to Ipswich Town match

Yesterday, 19:30 Dominic Moffitt
At only 14-days-old Michael Anthony Capeling attends his first match Picture: KRIS CAPELING

Michael Capeling can claim to be Ipswich Town FC’s newest fan having made his home debut at Portman Road at just 14-days-old.

Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?

Yesterday, 19:08 Adam Howlett
Police are searching for missing 83--year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help finding a missing 83-year-old man from Woodbridge.

Updated A14 Orwell Bridge cleared following three-vehicle crash

Yesterday, 18:33 Adam Howlett
Police are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A14 Orwell Bridge has fully opened to traffic after a three-vehicle crash caused heavy tailbacks earlier this evening.

‘Our big retail stores don’t have a future anymore’, warns Suffolk property expert

Yesterday, 18:31 Jessica Hill
Last day of trading at BHS in Ipswich in 2016

A property consultant has spoken out about the challenge of finding tenants willing to move into Suffolk’s rising number of empty retail premises.

