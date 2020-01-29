E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Will new permit scheme for utility firms reduce roadwork delays?

PUBLISHED: 10:55 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 29 January 2020

It is hoped the new permit system will reduce delays for motorists. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It is hoped the new permit system will reduce delays for motorists. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Plans to introduce permits for utility firms carrying out roadworks have been given the green light, which aims to reduce disruption for motorists.

Currently Suffolk County Council operates a "noticing" scheme where utility companies such as gas, electricity and water operators only need to inform the council of its intention to do works.

The new scheme, approved by the county council's cabinet on Tuesday, means firms will have to apply for a permit, which must be displayed at the works at all time.

READ MORE: Permit scheme delay 'political points-scoring' says Labour group

According to Conservative cabinet member for highways Andrew Reid, this will make it easier for motorists to see what works are going on and for how long.

The scheme will also be based on a cost system where firms wishing to carry out works over many days or at peak times will be required to pay more, which aims to encourage work at less disruptive times.

Mr Reid said: "Roadworks are the bane of the lives of all of us who travel by road - whether that's by bike, bus, car, van or truck.

"But roadworks everywhere wear out over time and need to be patched up or renewed. Equally the utilities that we all rely on - gas, water, electricity, telephones, all depend on that infrastructure.

You may also want to watch:

"We have undertaken a detailed analysis and consulted on changing to a permit scheme.

"The network assurance team will require additional staff to operate this, and we believe we are able to operate this on a cost neutral basis.

"A permit scheme will ensure that any improvement works by Suffolk Highways and the public utilities can be better co-ordinated in the future.

"That will potentially result in less disruption and less time that vehicles spend in traffic and delays, benefitting those who live work and visit our county."

The permit scheme will be introduced in April. It is likely to carry additional conditions or mechanisms for fines for firms which do not meet the criteria of their permit, such as overrunning works.

Proposals for a permit scheme had notably been called for by the opposition Labour group in March 2017, but were rejected because the Conservative administration had fears about rising costs and a lack of evidence.

Since then, numerous secretaries of state for transport have been pushing for local authorities to adopt the permit system, which Mr Reid said had forced the council's hand to adopt the scheme - despite having run a noticing scheme that was "entirely fit for purpose".

Labour councillor Sandra Gage, then opposition spokeswoman for highways, this week said: "I proposed exactly the same scheme Suffolk County Council is now proposing three years ago at a meeting of the full council.

"I lost the vote by three, thanks to the very same Conservative councillors who are now voting for exactly the same roadworks permit scheme I proposed in 2017. Politics at its worst."

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Could you benefit from buggy fitness at Ipswich park?

The buggy fitness class in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

First Ipswich Farmers’ Market of the year this weekend

Herbs on sale at Ipswich Farmers' Market in 2019. Picture: SUFFOLK MARKET EVENTS

Fire crews called to horses stuck in river

Three fire engines have been called to assist horses trapped in a river in Stone Street, near Boxford Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Will new permit scheme for utility firms reduce roadwork delays?

It is hoped the new permit system will reduce delays for motorists. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Ipswich defender Berra a target of League Two side Salford

Christophe Berra in action for Ipswich Town against Nottingham Forest during his final season with the club. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24