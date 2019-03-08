E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New consultation launched into school admissions in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 05:30 03 October 2019

Changes are set to be made to school admissions in Suffolk. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Changes are set to be made to school admissions in Suffolk. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Changes could be made to the way school admissions are handled under plans proposed by Suffolk County Council.

The council has begun a consultation into a scheme it hopes will ensure places are offered to Suffolk children in a fair way.

The consultation began on Tuesday, October 1 and will run until Tuesday, November 12.

A number of changes are being proposed, including where children with special needs are receiving provision in a unit at a school that is otherwise over-subscribed.

Currently if a school is oversubscribed, siblings of pupils already at the school are given higher priority for a place.

Under the new plans, children are not entitled to a priority place if their sibling is already at an otherwise over-subscribed school and receiving specialist unit provision.

The county council said the changes were needed to help local children get a place at their nearest suitable school.

You may also want to watch:

Gordon Jones, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for children's services, education and skills, said: "I encourage parents and carers to take part in the consultation and have their say on the proposed admissions procedures via the county council website or by email or post.

"The consultation closes on Tuesday 12 November."

Jack Abbott, Labour spokesman for Children's Services Education and Skills said: "Given the pressure on places in some schools, I understand the need to review the oversubscription criteria to ensure local children are able attend their nearest school.

"However, by arbitrarily removing sibling priority in schools with special units, the Conservatives are introducing another policy change which seems set to split up families, just like their dreadful school transport cuts.

"Rather than trying to find a nuanced position that prevents siblings being divided or local children missing out, they have decided to pit one set of children against another without thinking about the consequences.

"The Tories at Suffolk County Council should be assessing these places according to the needs of the children and their families, not simply shoe-horning in their latest one-size-fits-all idea.

"Better still, they should start delivering new school places in areas where they are clearly needed."

For more information about the consultation visit Suffolk County Council's website.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Social worker struck off for ‘sophisticated’ expense claim fraud

The social worker was an employee of Suffolk County Council Picture: ARCHANT

Out of options, no way to turn and a facing ‘bleak’ future... but Huws never lost hope and has found light at the end of a dark road

Emyr Huws is smiling again following a two-year injury nightmare. Picture: ARCHANT

Witches skipper Danny King: ‘Poole’s celebrations really riled us’

The Witches celebrate after Richard Lawson and James Sarjeant had raced to a 4-2 in heat 14, to secure an aggregate victory over Poole Pirates. Picture: Steve Gardiner

Huge rise in Suffolk’s blind population expected in next decade

New research shows that Suffolk residents are 0.7% more likely to be blind than the rest of the UK. Picture: JOHN STILLWELL/PA Wire

As debate sours, is there any hope for return to reasonable politics in UK?

Boris Johnson was challenged about his language by Andrew Marr, Picture:: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists