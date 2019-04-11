Partly Cloudy

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Education bosses move forward with £45.6m specialist school boost

11 April, 2019 - 19:06
Councillor Gordon Jones Picture: SIMON LEE/SCC

Councillor Gordon Jones Picture: SIMON LEE/SCC

Simon Lee Photography

Education chiefs are set to commit up to £45.6million to meet increasing demand for specialist school places.

The county council announced it was pushing ahead with funding for plans to create more specialist education places in Suffolk.

It follows an inspection of the special educational needs and disability (SEND) service by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission, which found enough progress had not been made in three of four areas identified for improvement in 2017.

Recommendations by a policy development panel, and backed by education cabinet member, Gordon Jones, for up to £45.6m to support development of provision closer to home will be considered by the cabinet on April 23.

The council said it wanted to create more places to give young people the best possible start with the right level of tailored support.

A 2017 assessment of SEND provision identified weaknesses and made a priority of improving the ‘local offer’ information – the database of education services available for parents.

Investment will follow work by a cross-party policy development panel, established to identify suitable places as promptly as possible. The green light to move forward was given at the cabinet’s committee meeting in January.

Further work has since taken place by the capital strategy group to provide an overview of the required level of investment.

The £45.6m half from capital investment and half borrowed will create more than 800 places, with three new special schools and 36 specialist units attached to mainstream schools.

A significant number of units will be opened by September 2020.

Proposals include complex, social, emotional and mental health provision on the Riverwalk site, Bury St Edmunds, and two sites in Ipswich and north Suffolk for complex communication and interaction needs.

Mr Jones, said: “We must take swift and effective action to address both the current shortfall of SEND Services in our county, but also build capacity with our partners for future demand and it is vital we have the financial commitment to do this.”

Lisa Nobes, of the Ipswich and East Suffolk and West Suffolk clinical commissioning groups, said: “This much needed investment will go a long way towards improving services for children and young people with SEND in Suffolk.”

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two' – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Police swoop on Cavendish near Sudbury

A stretch of Water Lane in Cavendish was blocked by police, according to witnesses Picure: GOOGLEMAPS

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

