E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Decision made on new 420-place primary school - and here is its planned opening date

PUBLISHED: 19:30 11 March 2020

The designs for the new Thurston CofE Primary Academy building. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN & PROPERTY CONSULTANTS

The designs for the new Thurston CofE Primary Academy building. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN & PROPERTY CONSULTANTS

Archant

Proposals to double the size of Thurston Primary Academy with a brand new site have been given the go-ahead - with the facility being eyed for a September 2021 opening.

The designs for the new Thurston CofE Primary Academy building. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN & PROPERTY CONSULTANTSThe designs for the new Thurston CofE Primary Academy building. Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN & PROPERTY CONSULTANTS

Plans to build a 420-place school on land north of Norton Road were unanimously approved by Suffolk County Council's development and regulation committee on Wednesday morning, paving the way for work to begin.

MORE: First designs for new Thurston primary school

The current school in School Lane is at its 210-pupil capacity with no space for expansion.

According to the council, that site is in need of repairs, and cannot accommodate the additional pupils expected from more than 800 homes which have planning permission already approved in the village.

The new school will be able to take 420 pupils and have space for future expansion.

Philip Mackay, chief executive of the Thedwastre Education Trust which runs the school, said the school was founded in 1869 and the new development represented the 'next step in its journey'.

He added: 'The current site is no longer fit for purpose - it's full to capacity with no room for further development.

You may also want to watch:

'The new school site has its own facilities, is self-contained and is much more fit for purpose.'

According to Mr Mackay, the process of accepting more pupils would be phased over five to seven years, and hoped the new playing fields and sports hall could be used by the community in the evenings.

The plans also include space for a new 30-place pre-school.

While the plans were backed unanimously by the council's committee, there were fears raised over the lack of solar panel provision, and questions over whether there was enough car parking.

The new school will have a 73-space car park and 10 drop-off visitor spaces at the front.

There were no objections from highways on the proposed parking and drop-off, while council officers said there was a high cost constraint of installing solar panels which meant other features were better for the site.

The application received two objections from the public but none from the statutory consultees.

It is understood requests may be made once the school has been built to adopt a 20mph speed limit outside the school.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Antiques dealer found dead is named locally – as police continue to question man

Forentic teams at the scene in Capel St Mary. Picture: EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE

WATCH: Dramatic night-vision footage shows children rescued by coastguard

Four 12-year-olds became stuck in mud between Wrabness and Parkeston in Essex on March 10 - this night-vision footage shows the trouble the children found themselves in Picture: MARITIME AND COASTGUARD AGENCY

Could the Copdock Mill queues finally come to an end? Not until 2030!

Traffic is often held up at the Copdock Mill interchange. Picture: ARCHANT

Cat put down after being shot in Suffolk

The cat was found by its owner near Bardwell near the Norfolk/Suffolk border Picture: ARCHANT

New coronavirus statistics show three new cases in East of England

The number of coronavirus cases nationally has risen Picture:Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Drive 24