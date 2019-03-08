Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Suffolk 2050' plan to map out the future of our county

PUBLISHED: 19:16 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:18 14 May 2019

Care for adults is one of the areas expected to increase in Suffolk by 2050. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Care for adults is one of the areas expected to increase in Suffolk by 2050. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Highwaystarz-Photography

A long-term vision for Suffolk is set to be created in a bid to address some of the key challenges expected in the next 30 years.

Labour Councillor Sarah Adams said having a long term plan like Suffolk 2050 was a necessity. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLabour Councillor Sarah Adams said having a long term plan like Suffolk 2050 was a necessity. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council was urged by other councils to develop a 'Suffolk 2050' vision, following a peer review style exercise in February where equivalent councils shared their ideas.

Among some of the key areas set to be addressed are how to provide for an aging population, health conditions such as dementia which are on the rise, and delivering the necessary school places.

Suffolk County Council's cabinet is next week set to approve a host of recommendations from those peers, which includes drawing up the Suffolk 2050 vision.

The cabinet paper said: "These are welcome recommendations and build on the strong collaboration and positive relationships highlighted in the report.

"Consequently, there is a sound foundation and existing good practice to build on.

"These must be jointly developed in close collaboration with partners, so that the county council can be bolder as an equal partner and in doing so, set a longer term vision to ensure that Suffolk continues to be a great place to live in, work in and visit."

You may also want to watch:

The State of Suffolk 2019 report has collated data from across the county, and anticipated areas likely to be key concerns in the future.

It said that currently one in five Suffolk residents were aged 65 or over, but this was expected to be one in three by 2040.

It also anticipated a further 10,000 new dementia diagnoses in the next two decades and the need for 62,000 new homes by 2040.

Sarah Adams, Labour group leader at the county council, said: "Creating a long-term, achievable vision for Suffolk is an absolute necessity.

"We need bold and brave solutions to meet the huge challenges facing us as a county.

"We need to solve the problems created by an aging population; of rapidly increasing demand for SEND [special educational needs and disabilities] provision; we need to create high skills, high wage jobs fit for the future; a rethink on our infrastructure that will ensure the long term viability of Suffolk; we need a plan that future proofs all that is good about this beautiful county.

"In the first instance much more must be done to develop and support Suffolk's wonderful assets like our famous food and drink produce, a world leading energy sector and popular tourist destinations.

"Let's hope Suffolk 2050 is the catalyst for change this council so desperately needs."

A timeline for when the strategy will be published has not yet been outlined.

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Please let me have the chance to fight, says mum desperate to see her baby boy grow up

Karen Lane, 48, was diagnosed with rare esophageal cancer last year and has a three year old son. A former mental health nurse, Karen says she would like to see more councilling services for people living with cancer as well as more information provided to patients about upcoming medical trialsPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GP surgery blames Brexit for drugs shortage

Holbrook and Shotley GP surgery in Holbrook Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Condition of man found unconscious in street improves but mystery remains

The Sudbury Community Hub, in Northern Road near where the man was found with serious injuries lying in the road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Family-run town jewellers to close doors

Stag and Doe Doe jewellers in Sudbury. Phil Zelley is pictured.

Reduce business rates or more pubs and shops will disappear, warns hotelier

Empty shops in Ipswich town centre. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists