Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Revealed – how far away your council is from empty reserves if current spending continues

PUBLISHED: 05:33 22 February 2019

Suffolk County Council is set to finish this financial year with a £5.9m overspend. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk County Council is set to finish this financial year with a £5.9m overspend. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk County Council’s entire reserves will be eradicated in less than a decade if current levels of overspend continue, it has emerged.

Richard Smith, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for finances said the use of reserves could not continue. Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHYRichard Smith, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for finances said the use of reserves could not continue. Picture: SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY

Figures published by the county council in September revealed it was on course to overspend by £8.6m, meaning further cutbacks than planned were needed.

That figure had dropped by £1.1m in October, understood to have come from back office savings, with next week’s cabinet meeting reports revealing a final expected overspend of £5.9m.

The cabinet confirmed that would be covered from reserves.

Conservative councillor Richard Smith, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for finance and assets, said: “We have been able to reduce our forecast overspend by £1.6m from what was reported in quarter two, by containing spending pressures where possible and some areas of underspend have been identified. Any overspend at the year-end will need to be met from the council’s general reserves.

Sarah Adams said the Tory administration was pushing Suffolk into the red. Picture: GREGG BROWNSarah Adams said the Tory administration was pushing Suffolk into the red. Picture: GREGG BROWN

“The council continues to face considerable challenges in the management of the budget, much like every other council in the country however, firm action is being taken to manage the financial pressures and to continue to develop our strategies to meet the long-term challenges that face us as a council.

“We will continue to focus our spending on those most vulnerable. With an increase in our budget by £16m for 2019/20, we have allocated extra funding to our priority areas of children’s services and adult care.”

Current levels of unallocated reserves stand at just over £53m, meaning that if the current overspend continues, the council’s reserves will be empty within nine years.

It has led to fresh concerns that more cutbacks loom, as Mr Smith has said that using reserves could not continue.

Green councillor Andrew Stringer questioned the cuts already happening. PIcture: SCC/SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHYGreen councillor Andrew Stringer questioned the cuts already happening. PIcture: SCC/SIMON LEE PHOTOGRAPHY

Councillor Sarah Adams, leader of the opposition Labour group said: “Let’s look at the Tory record at Suffolk County Council – they have increased taxes by the highest rate possible, they have continued to slash our public services and now they have miserably failed to balance the books.

“It seems incredible that the same cabinet members who handed themselves an 11% wage increase a year and a half ago, continue to be rewarded for their relentless failure.

“You wouldn’t run a business like this so why are Tories running our public services in this way?

“All the while, our residents will pay the price for the Tory incompetence which is pushing Suffolk County Council further towards the red.”

Andrew Stringer, leader of the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group, added: “Whilst it is always good to hear that the council’s overspend has reduced, it is quite galling to receive this announcement just days after a budget filled with harmful cuts was agreed.

“That budget was justified on the basis of the ‘scary’ overspends we were predicting for this year – raising the question, are all of those cuts really necessary or could they be avoided?

“I do also think we need to look carefully at where these savings are happening.

“One of the reasons our overspend has reduced is that we’re simply not filling vacancies, especially within the adult and social care directorate.

“That’s a dangerous false economy, because in the long run not having enough staff will mean that the job does not get done – and it’ll be our vulnerable residents that suffer the consequences.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Road closed after drivers ‘ignore’ signs and meet traffic head on

Highways officers claimed drivers have been ignoring signs and meeting traffic head on Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Most Read

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

Police are appealing for information after a man was slashed with a blade on the A149 at Ormesby

Norwich pub and gin bar given one star food hygiene rating

The Mash Tun and Gin Palace on Charing Cross, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Norwich coffee shop launching UK-wide including flagship in new city hotel

How the new Alchemista will look at the spa hotel in Surrey Street

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Paul Hurst reflects on Town transfer dealings, Dozzell criticism and working with Doig again

Paul Hurst was in charge of Ipswich Town for just 149 days. Photo: Steve Waller

Van driver cleared of indecent exposure on A12

Stephen Cooper was accused of exposing himself on the A12. He has now been cleared of the charges. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Crime victims to be given anger management as number of offences soars

Suffolk Mind will run courses in managing anger and anxiety for people affected by crime. Picture: Time to change/Newscast Online

‘It looks like amateur hour’ - Developers and planners criticised as controversial housing row finally concludes

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Revealed – how far away your council is from empty reserves if current spending continues

Suffolk County Council is set to finish this financial year with a £5.9m overspend. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists