Trial date set for man accused of supplying drugs

The trial of a man who was arrested for drug offences in connection to a multi-agency investigation set up to tackle county lines operations will take place In January.

Before Ipswich Crown Court via a prison video link on Thursday (November 12) was 21-year-old Ronnie Downes of Winterbourne Avenue, Dagenham.

He has denied two offences of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs between December 2019 and July this year,

His case was adjourned until and next year when his trial is expected to take place during a two week warned list commencing January 18.

Downes was arrested by officers from the Serious Crime Disruption Team together with the Metropolitan police in London in August.

His arrest follows others made in connection with Operation Orochi – an operation set up by Suffolk Constabulary with the Met Police to tackle county lines drug-dealing between London and Suffolk.