News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Couple transform historic building near coast into new bed and breakfast

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM May 12, 2021   
Kate and Oliver Trethewey are opening a new bed and breakfast in Westleton

Kate and Oliver Trethewey are opening a new bed and breakfast in Westleton - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk couple have taken a "complete shot in the dark" and given up their school jobs to open up a new bed and breakfast in Westleton.

Oliver and Kate Trethewey purchased Argyll House in Westleton, near Southwold and Walberswick, "slap-bang in the middle" of the initial Covid lockdown last year.

The couple, who have four children, said they had been looking to open up a guest house since the end of 2019 and searched for a suitable property across the country.

The couple gave up their jobs to open the guesthouse

The couple gave up their jobs to open the guesthouse - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mr Trethewey, who used to teach at Thomas Gainsborough School in Sudbury, and Mrs Trethewey, a former biology technician at Woodbridge School, were delighted to see the property in Westleton come on the market.

The building was built in 1749 and has had a number of uses over the years, including as a shop and a block of flats for workers at the Sizewell nuclear power stations.

The bed and breakfast already has its first guests booked in

The bed and breakfast already has its first guests booked in - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The couple described the property as a "complete wreck" upon their first viewing - but it has now been transformed into a three-bedroom B&B.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Trethewey said: "It's a complete shot in the dark for us. We gave up our jobs to buy this place, which was a complete wreck.

"We looked across the British Isles and it was by chance that this came up on the market.

Bedrooms have been fitted out ahead of the opening on May 21

Bedrooms have been fitted out ahead of the opening on May 21 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Most Read

  1. 1 'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth
  2. 2 'The manager has to impose his will... we'll give him the resources to do that' - Detmer on Cook's transfer funds
  3. 3 Mum-of-four with 'beautiful soul' dies after collapsing in the street
  1. 4 Steam locomotive back in Suffolk for anniversary trips
  2. 5 Jeffers set for Ipswich Town coaching role
  3. 6 Former judge's widow on trial for sex abuse of young boy in 1980s
  4. 7 Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car
  5. 8 FA Youth Cup, semi-final - LIVE: Agbaje header puts Town ahead at half-time against Liverpool
  6. 9 Stuart Watson's Verdict: Judge Chambers and Skuse's legacy by what their peers said
  7. 10 More than £23k raised in memory of mum who died 2 days after giving birth

"When we moved in it was almost inhabitable. It took a long time, but we managed to complete the deal last July. It was slap-bang in the middle of lockdown.

"We're now putting the finishing touches to it."

Despite the pandemic, the couple have said they are confident of making the new business a success - and have already lined up their first bookings ahead of the opening on May 21.

Argyll House used to house workers at the Sizewell nuclear power stations

Argyll House used to house workers at the Sizewell nuclear power stations - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mr Trethewey added: "We're at that sort of age where you get itchy feet. We wanted a challenge and to be our own bosses.

"We never doubted ourselves that we could do this. We've got a good set of bookings and social media has been very good for us.

The garden of the property in Westleton, near the Suffolk coast

The garden of the property in Westleton, near the Suffolk coast - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"Hopefully it all goes well."

Mrs Tretheway said: "It has been great so far. We're very excited about this."

Southwold News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teddy Bishop sits on the pitch ahead of before being replaced.

Football

Ipswich Town reveal full retained list

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Barns is up for sale off the A140 near Mendlesham

Housing | Gallery

Suffolk estate which featured on TV show on the market for £1.25m

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson is left waiting for a cross to arrive as a defender intercepts the ball against North

Football | Exclusive

Town take up contract options on duo with plenty of departures still...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A man has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 at Stowmarket

A14

Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus