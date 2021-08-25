Published: 3:58 PM August 25, 2021

A couple at a care home in Bury St Edmunds are celebrating 63 years of marriage after one of them beat Covid-19 last year.

Trevor Ball, 90, and his beloved wife Norah, 83, have lived at the Cornwallis Court care home in the town for the past six years with Mr Ball putting the secret of their happy marriage down to looking after each other "no matter what".

It was former RAF engineer Mr Ball who contracted coronavirus in 2020 and his eldest daughter Sarah Coffey, 56, has nothing but praise for the way he was cared for by staff at the home as he recovered.

Describing her parents as "war babies" who have been through "thick and thin together," Dr Coffey said.

She added: "They have had years and years of supporting each other and their marriage is a wonderful, inspiring story even for me.

"They are from a generation that have been through war and now Covid, my dad did catch Covid at the end of the first wave, he survived it thanks to the care home."

The happy couple - Trevor and Norah Ball on their wedding day back in August, 1958 - Credit: Ball family

Mr and Mrs Ball were married on August, 28, 1958, in Barking, Essex after meeting at a religious silent retreat.

However there must have been a little bit of talking going on as Norah, who used to work as a needlework teacher, agreed to go for a walk with her future husband.

The couple who have another daughter Clare and two grandchildren Amy and Rose, celebrated their most recent anniversary with family and the dedicated team at Cornwallis Court.

Family members sent in balloons, cakes and even the odd bottle of port to ensure the happy couple celebrated in style!

Speaking about her parent's happy marriage Dr Coffey said: "They have never really argued, they were a very traditional couple my father sorted the funds and mum looked after the children.

"They were brilliant supportive parents and dedicated to each other."

Denise O’Brien, Home Manager at Cornwallis Court, said: “Trevor and Norah are a fantastic couple to have at Cornwallis Court and we thoroughly enjoyed helping them mark their anniversary with fellow residents, staff and family at the care home.”











