E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Couple’s hopes for UK return after being stranded for more than a month in New Zealand

PUBLISHED: 05:26 31 March 2020

Vicki and Neil Coxage from Benhall near Saxmundham during happier times before being stranded in New Zealand for over a month. Picture: COURTESY OF VICKY AND NEIL COXAGE

Vicki and Neil Coxage from Benhall near Saxmundham during happier times before being stranded in New Zealand for over a month. Picture: COURTESY OF VICKY AND NEIL COXAGE

Archant

A couple stranded for more than a month in New Zealand due to the coronavirus outbreak are finally hoping to make their way home.

The couple had their flights cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVES/OWEN HUMPHREYSThe couple had their flights cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVES/OWEN HUMPHREYS

Neil Coxage, 61, a builder from Benhall, near Saxmundham, and his wife, Vicky, flew out on the trip of a lifetime costing £3,000 at the end of February but have been stuck in Auckland ever since.

After spending three days in Tokyo, the couple had intended to fly onto San Francisco after travelling to New Zealand but were told at the airport four days before that San Francisco was in lockdown and they wouldn’t be allowed in.

READ MORE: What will be different in Suffolk after coronavirus?

Mrs Coxage, 54, an administrator for a local import wholesaler, said: “We love travelling and have been on lots of long-haul holidays, New Zealand was on our list.

Mr and Mrs Coxage have been stranded in Auckland, New Zealand for over a month now but are due to fly home on April 1. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVESMr and Mrs Coxage have been stranded in Auckland, New Zealand for over a month now but are due to fly home on April 1. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVES

“We had a brilliant three weeks exploring both the South and North islands in a campervan.”

During a quiet stroll around Auckland the next day, Mr and Mrs Coxage heard the announcement that New Zealand had gone into full lockdown and after having their passports taken away and their flights cancelled by airport staff they were left wondering how they would get home.

• Join our Suffolk Coronavirus Updates group on Facebook for more information

Mrs Coxage said: “Restaurants and shops were literally closing around us. We went to the British Consulate office the next morning where we met a lot of other Brits in the same position as us.

“Flights out of the country were being cancelled left right and centre.

“The Consulate office was closed, they had a handwritten sign stuck on the door. It was actually written on a brown paper bag.

“It was all a bit daunting although we were worrying probably more about family at home including my 90-year-old dad and our three little grandsons.

“They told us all we could do was keep an eye on the website to see what other flights might leave, if any.

“Luckily for us, our nephew, his wife and two young children had moved out to Auckland two years ago and said we could stay with them. An absolute godsend.”

Through a WhatsApp group set up by fellow passengers stuck in the same situation, the couple heard about a flight leaving on April 1 for Britain via Vancouver in Canada and paid out an extra £1600 for the tickets.

Mrs Coxage continued: “We have also had to get a Canadian visitor Visa just to transit through the airport. Fingers crossed these flights will not be cancelled or the Canadian border hasn’t decided to close before we get there.”

READ MORE: Regular updates on the coronavirus crisis across Suffolk and Essex

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘The last thing I want is for him to throw all his money away’ – Milne on Marcus Evans’ ownership of Ipswich Town

Ian Milne says being managing director of Ipswich Town was a 'dream come true' and insists the club can be successful under owner Marcus Evans. Photo: Archant

Testing continues on new Aventra suburban trains for Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia's new Bombardier Aventra train is being tested before being introduced into passenger service. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Couple’s hopes for UK return after being stranded for more than a month in New Zealand

Vicki and Neil Coxage from Benhall near Saxmundham during happier times before being stranded in New Zealand for over a month. Picture: COURTESY OF VICKY AND NEIL COXAGE

Three people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk reaches 100 as figures continue to rise

The Town Hall in Ipswich has been closed in response to Coronavirus and the Prime Minister's statement on March 16th Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24