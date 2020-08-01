Couple stole £15,000 from neighbour’s bank account

A couple used an elderly neighbour’s bank card to withdraw more than £15,000 for themselves, a court heard.

Dominic Slade and Marlene Hill, both of Harling Way, Leiston, became friendly with the man and would often visit him at his address, magistrates in Ipswich heard.

Prosecutor Lucy Miller said the victim was vulnerable having suffered a stroke and gave Slade permission to withdraw small amounts of cash on his behalf for pocket money.

The man gave Slade his bank card and PIN number and he made a number of withdrawals between April 1, 2019, and October 31, 2019, the court heard.

But it was discovered that Slade had been withdrawing much larger amounts than he was asked to.

Investigations also revealed that not all the withdrawals had been made by Slade, and Hill had also taken money out of cash machines.

In total, the pair stole £15,200 from their neighbour over the six-month period.

Slade, 52, and Hill, 40, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Friday jointly charged with theft and pleaded guilty to the offence.

Ms Miller said it was a “substantial breach of trust” which had caused the victim “significant difficulties financially”.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the case was sent to the crown court for sentence.

The pair were granted unconditional bail and will appear at Ipswich Crown Court at a date to be fixed.