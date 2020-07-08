E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

‘It was so special’ – Suffolk couples share post-lockdown marriage joy

PUBLISHED: 19:00 08 July 2020

(left to right) Beth and Ben/Huw and Tina/Henry and Julia. Picture: Pauline Beckett/Tia Cook Photography/Becky Luetchford

(left to right) Beth and Ben/Huw and Tina/Henry and Julia. Picture: Pauline Beckett/Tia Cook Photography/Becky Luetchford

Pauline Beckett/Tia Cook Photography/Becky Luetchford

Suffolk couples share how they celebrated the biggest days of their lives – as they became some of the first in the country to say “I do” since the ban on weddings was lifted.

The happy couple Julia and Henry Matter, were allowed to have 30 people inside the church in Debenham on their wedding day. Picture: BECKY LUETCHFORDThe happy couple Julia and Henry Matter, were allowed to have 30 people inside the church in Debenham on their wedding day. Picture: BECKY LUETCHFORD

Saturday, July 4, was the day that pubs and restaurants could reopen their doors and life could return to some normality – but for some couples it was just the beginning of their whole new lives together.

For Henry and Julia, Ben and Beth, and Huw and Tina, it was a day they will never forget.

‘It was joy amongst the heartache’ – Henry Matter and Julia Payne

Nothing – not even coronavirus – could stop Julia Payne from walking down the aisle to marry Henry Matter on Saturday, July 4 at St Mary Magdalene Church in Debenham.

The happy couple Julia and Henry Matter, were allowed to have 30 people inside the church in Debenham on their wedding day. Picture: BECKY LUETCHFORDThe happy couple Julia and Henry Matter, were allowed to have 30 people inside the church in Debenham on their wedding day. Picture: BECKY LUETCHFORD

The couple met two and a half years ago after they were both chosen as godparents for a mutual friends child, and now they are newlyweds, getting ready to move into their new home together in Ipswich.

The Christian couple had been separated for six-and-a-half weeks as a result of coronavirus, which trainee doctor Julia had sadly contracted.

The 26-year-old was working in A&E at Ipswich Hospital when she became unwell just days before the lockdown was imposed and although now clear from the virus, she is still struggling with fatigue.

Speaking of the day, and what it means to them, Henry said: “It was just so amazing and it was some joy amongst the heartache.

Julia and Henry Matter, who tied the knot on Saturday July 4 after spending weeks apart during the lockdown after Julia was diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Picture: BECKY LUETCHFORDJulia and Henry Matter, who tied the knot on Saturday July 4 after spending weeks apart during the lockdown after Julia was diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Picture: BECKY LUETCHFORD

“We are both Christians so we were desperate to get married so we could live together and start a family as soon as possible.”

The pair, both from Suffolk, had 30 guests at the wedding, as per the government’s guidelines, but friends live-streamed the ceremony for those who could not attend.

Henry, 34, said: “It’s been a difficult time recently, with Julia’s symptoms keep coming back and not being able to see each other despite being just 20 minutes away.

“However, on Monday we are moving into our home which we have been renovating for the last year, so we can’t wait.”

Julia and Henry Matter, who got married at a church in Debenham on Saturday, July 4. Picture: BECKY LUETCHFORDJulia and Henry Matter, who got married at a church in Debenham on Saturday, July 4. Picture: BECKY LUETCHFORD

The pair said they will be holding a celebration next year for all their guests to enjoy, but for now, it is time for them to enjoy their new lives together.

‘I wouldn’t have changed it for anything’ – Ben Hadingham and Beth Jeffries

Beth Jeffries and Ben Hadingham were due to get married on June 27 at a church in Gillingham, but instead found themselves making their vows at 10am on Saturday, July 4 – one of the first in the country.

Beth, who is from Bacton and is a nurse in A&E, said because of her work she knew it wouldn’t go ahead and stopped planning their big day back in March.

Beth and Ben Hadingham walk down the aisle after getting married on Saturday, July 4. Picture: PAULINE BECKETTBeth and Ben Hadingham walk down the aisle after getting married on Saturday, July 4. Picture: PAULINE BECKETT

Instead, they waited until they were given the go-ahead to get married on July 4 – where they had a group of close friends and family to help celebrate their special day.

The 29-year-old said: “It was just perfect as all we wanted was to get married. I wouldn’t have changed it for anything in the world.”

Beth met her husband Ben, an arable farmer, at a hunt ball in 2017 and said they were relieved to finally be able to tie the knot after the government announced the easing of restrictions.

She said: “It was very difficult not being able to have everyone there who we wanted, but people understood the situation.

Beth and Ben Hadingham spent their wedding day doing a 'tour of Suffolk' in an Aston Martin, ending up at the beach with a bottle of fizz to celebrate. Picture: STUART CRABBBeth and Ben Hadingham spent their wedding day doing a 'tour of Suffolk' in an Aston Martin, ending up at the beach with a bottle of fizz to celebrate. Picture: STUART CRABB

“Once you are in the church you don’t even notice who is in the room, as you are very much in the moment.”

Following the ceremony, the pair did a tour of Suffolk in Ben’s dad’s Aston Martin, driving around to visit different bubbles of friends and family who were unable to be at the wedding.

They went to Ben’s farm, to their parents houses and ended up at the beach with a bottle of fizz to celebrate.

Speaking of the day, Beth said: “It was just about getting married for us, so we thought let’s just go for it.

Beth and Ben Hadingham on the day of their wedding in Gislingham, Suffolk. Picture: PAULINE BECKETTBeth and Ben Hadingham on the day of their wedding in Gislingham, Suffolk. Picture: PAULINE BECKETT

“Things could not be any different next year, so we wanted to make the most of it now.”

The newlyweds Ben and Beth Hadingham, walking out of the church in Gislingham after their small lockdown wedding. Picture: JULIETTE TOMPKINSThe newlyweds Ben and Beth Hadingham, walking out of the church in Gislingham after their small lockdown wedding. Picture: JULIETTE TOMPKINS

‘All we wanted was to get married’ – Huw Thomas and Tina Worby

Tina Worby, 49, and her husband Huw, 57, were the first couple in Suffolk to have a registry wedding – tying the knot at 10am on Saturday, July 4 at the Athenaeum in Bury St Edmunds.

Their original wedding date of June 16 was postponed due to the lockdown, and their party for all their friends and family was cancelled.

The couple, who live together in Wortham and met five years ago, had planned to have their dream wedding at the Athenaeum registry office with four witnesses, followed by a meal at 1921 Angel Hill.

Tina Thomas, formerly Worby, and her husband Huw, were the first couple in Suffolk to have a registry wedding on July 4. Picture: TIA COOK PHOTOGRAPHYTina Thomas, formerly Worby, and her husband Huw, were the first couple in Suffolk to have a registry wedding on July 4. Picture: TIA COOK PHOTOGRAPHY

Despite cancelling the party, the pair held out hope for their June 16 wedding, which kept on being moved back each day.

On Tuesday, June 30, they were given the good news that they could kick-start the rest of their lives together.

“To find out we would be getting married on the Saturday was such a relief,” explained Tina, who is a self-employed cleaner.

“We just wanted to get married so we could get on with the rest of our lives.”

Tina and Huw Thomas got married on Saturday July 4, at the Athenaeum in Bury St Edmunds with four witnesses. Picture: TIA COOK PHOTOGRAPHYTina and Huw Thomas got married on Saturday July 4, at the Athenaeum in Bury St Edmunds with four witnesses. Picture: TIA COOK PHOTOGRAPHY

Tina borrowed some clothes from her friend and mixed and matched until she had the perfect outfit for her wedding day.

She also had her friend do her makeup and even drove to the venue in her very own silver Skoda – complete with ribbons.

Speaking of the day, she said: “It was so special, and it felt very personal.

“We may have had our wedding and our party stripped away from us, but it just felt right – it really was perfect.”

Tina and Huw Thomas got married on Saturday July 4, at the Athenaeum in Bury St Edmunds with four witnesses. Picture: TIA COOK PHOTOGRAPHYTina and Huw Thomas got married on Saturday July 4, at the Athenaeum in Bury St Edmunds with four witnesses. Picture: TIA COOK PHOTOGRAPHY

The pair then met at a distance with friends and family in Abbey Gardens for pictures to help them remember the special day.

She said: “It was all we had ever wanted.”

Tina Thomas, formerly Worby, drover to her own wedding on July 4 2020. Picture: TIA COOK PHOTOGRAPHYTina Thomas, formerly Worby, drover to her own wedding on July 4 2020. Picture: TIA COOK PHOTOGRAPHY

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Welcome for jobs boost from Suffolk charity – but more help may be needed

Terry Baxter, chief executive of Inspire Suffolk.

A12 reopens following crash involving Audi and campervan

The A 12 has been blocked by a collision between an Audi and a campervan between Darsham and Halesworth Picture: LUCY COLLETT

Colchester Zoo coffee shop badly damaged after fire breaks out

The cafe at Colchester Zoo has been badly damaged by a fire. Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Police increase patrols as teenager raped near park

Essex Police are increasing patrols in an area of Colchester after a man was raped (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Foodbank starts new bike hire service

Hadleigh Foodbank secured a grant from the National Lottery, which has enabled them to to buy some bikes to hire out to families - as well as deliver food parcels on their new cargo bike Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND