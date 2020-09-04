E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Attention seeker’ who became aggressive towards ambulance staff faces jail

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 September 2020

Chloe Scott became aggressive towards ambulance staff Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Chloe Scott became aggressive towards ambulance staff Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A 27-year-old woman with a history of attention seeking behaviour could be sent back to prison when she is sentenced next week after she admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Chloe Scott, of Olle Close, Bury St Edmunds, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (September 4) to breaching the order by acting in an aggressive and violent manner towards an ambulance crew during lockdown on July 20.

She also admitted breaching the order by calling Suffolk Night Owls (MIND) on June 29 saying she had taken an overdose and then refusing to engage with the ambulance crew that we’re called out to her.

Adam Norris, for Scott, said his client had a complex disorder which manifested itself in criminal behaviour.

After hearing that no psychiatric intervention was suggested, Judge Emma Peters said there didn’t appear to be any alternative to custody in view of the number and nature of her previous convictions.

You may also want to watch:

She said that behaviour which took up the time or made life difficult for ambulance crews during Covid was an aggravating feature.

She adjourned sentence until September 9.

In August 2017 Scott was jailed for six months after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order by threatening to jump off bridges on the A14.

Sentencing her on that occasion a judge described her as “attention seeking” and said she was a prolific and persistent offender.

“You are incredibly selfish, I’m afraid,” said the judge.

“As long as you go on breaching court orders the sentences are likely to get longer,” he added.

He said Scott had been diagnosed as having an emotionally unstable personality disorder and over a number of years she had received treatment from the mental health services.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Developer submits plans for 80 homes in small village

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Developer submits plans for 80 homes in small village

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Deliveries of your EADT and many national newspapers delayed by Extinction Rebellion protest

Portman House, home of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star

Delays on A12 following caravan and lorry crash

The collision occurred on the A12 near Colchester United FC. Picture: GOOGLE

18 reasons to visit Ipswich Farmers’ Market this Sunday

Liz Marley from Poppies Care Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Attention seeker’ who became aggressive towards ambulance staff faces jail

Chloe Scott became aggressive towards ambulance staff Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

School unveils brand new Ipswich campus worth ‘double figure millions’

Headteacher, Hazel Simmons, outside the new multimillion pound building at The Bridge School in Ipswich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.