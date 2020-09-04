‘Attention seeker’ who became aggressive towards ambulance staff faces jail

A 27-year-old woman with a history of attention seeking behaviour could be sent back to prison when she is sentenced next week after she admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Chloe Scott, of Olle Close, Bury St Edmunds, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (September 4) to breaching the order by acting in an aggressive and violent manner towards an ambulance crew during lockdown on July 20.

She also admitted breaching the order by calling Suffolk Night Owls (MIND) on June 29 saying she had taken an overdose and then refusing to engage with the ambulance crew that we’re called out to her.

Adam Norris, for Scott, said his client had a complex disorder which manifested itself in criminal behaviour.

After hearing that no psychiatric intervention was suggested, Judge Emma Peters said there didn’t appear to be any alternative to custody in view of the number and nature of her previous convictions.

She said that behaviour which took up the time or made life difficult for ambulance crews during Covid was an aggravating feature.

She adjourned sentence until September 9.

In August 2017 Scott was jailed for six months after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order by threatening to jump off bridges on the A14.

Sentencing her on that occasion a judge described her as “attention seeking” and said she was a prolific and persistent offender.

“You are incredibly selfish, I’m afraid,” said the judge.

“As long as you go on breaching court orders the sentences are likely to get longer,” he added.

He said Scott had been diagnosed as having an emotionally unstable personality disorder and over a number of years she had received treatment from the mental health services.