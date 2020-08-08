Revealed – the number of people in Suffolk who have tested positive for Covid-19

The total number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Suffolk since the start of the pandemic has been revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in each Suffolk district since the start of the pandemic has been revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Since the government started testing for Covid-19 at the end of January, there have been 2,697 cases in Suffolk.

But this is thought to be just the tip of the iceberg, because initially only those with severe symptoms who were admitted to hospital were tested for the virus.

Later that was extended to NHS workers with symptoms and then key workers. Now testing is available for anyone with symptoms with health care workers and those having medical treatment routinely screened too.

In Ipswich there have been 713 cases, which is a rate of 520.8 per 100,000 residents – higher than any other Suffolk district.

In East Suffolk there have been 891 which equates to a rate of 357.2 per 100,000. In Mid Suffolk there have been 329 positive results with a rate of 316.7 per 100,000 while in Babergh 270 have tested positive, or 293.4 per 100,000.

West Suffolk has recorded the lowest number of positive tests in the county with 494 – a rate of 275.9 per 100,000 residents.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Coronavirus infection rate drops in almost all areas of Suffolk

In the East of England there have been a total of 25,059 cases and overall rates remain low in Suffolk compared to other areas.

Reminding people to be vigilant this weekend and keep a two-metre distance from those not from the same household or support bubble, Stuart Keeble, Director of Public Health for Suffolk, said: “Coronavirus is still a real and deadly threat.

“The last four-and-a-half months have been tough for everyone and I can well understand people wanting to go out and enjoy themselves after making sacrifices since March.

“Suffolk has been extremely good in doing what it has been asked to do during that time. However, we must not be complacent. Covid-19 has not gone away.

“We have seen other areas go into local lockdown, and If we are to stay on top of this virus in Suffolk we must all stick with it and keep on doing what is being asked of us.

“Please keep looking after each other as you have done. We will only beat Covid-19 if everyone continues to play their part.”