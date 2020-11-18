E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nearly 600 coronavirus cases recorded in region by mistake

PUBLISHED: 12:08 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 18 November 2020

Suffolk covid cases: A PHE error meant positive cases reported between September and November have been revised down Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk covid cases: A PHE error meant positive cases reported between September and November have been revised down Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Covid cases in Suffolk and north Essex have been revised down after a data error saw one in eight positive tests placed in the wrong areas.

Scores of university students with positive coronavirus tests have had their results recorded at their home addresses instead of the university cities or towns where they were actually living.

It has meant that for six weeks this autumn, numbers reported in student cities were too low - while in some rural areas, reported cases were too high.

MORE: Coronavirus case rate in Ipswich drops – but rest of the county sees a rise

Across Suffolk and north Essex there were almost 600 fewer positive tests between September 1 and November than originally recorded.

There were 296 fewer cases in Suffolk, and 262 in north Essex (including the Colchester, Tendring, Braintree, Uttlesford and Maldon areas).

But the latest numbers show cases are rising – with positive tests up 28% in Suffolk.

MORE: Hospital reassures parents after coronavirus cases confirmed on Ipswich maternity ward

In Norfolk, where case numbers are up 45%, there were 265 fewer cases after the error.

The correction in the data means university cities like Newcastle had hundreds more cases.

Regionally, the North West saw an increase of 1,935 positive tests following the correction, while cases in East Anglia went down by 2,208.

Correcting the error, Public Health England said it would now use addresses given at the point of testing, rather than the details registered on a patient’s NHS Summary Care Record, which for students would usually be their parents’ address.

“This better reflects the distribution of cases and testing,” a spokesman said.

“However, it may give rise to differences in previously reported numbers of cases and rates in some areas.”

MORE: What should I do if my child is sent home from school to isolate?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two drivers seriously injured in crash with one airlifted to hospital

Police remain at the scene of a crash on the A1152 in Bromeswell, where two drivers sustained serious injuries. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

90 children self-isolating after Covid case at Felixstowe infant school

Fairfield Infant School in Felixstowe has had a confirmed case of Covid-19. Picture: ARCHANT

Missing 14-year-old girl returns to Ipswich home

Missing Lily Stephenson has returned home to Ipswich safe and well. Picture: ARCHANT

Nearly 600 coronavirus cases recorded in region by mistake

Suffolk covid cases: A PHE error meant positive cases reported between September and November have been revised down Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Child uninjured after being involved in crash with car

A child was struck by a car in School Road, Leiston, but sustained no injuries. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS