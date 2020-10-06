Suffolk sees sharp rise in Covid cases and infection rate

The latest coronavirus infection data released by the government shows a sharp rise in cases across Suffolk and north Essex.

In Suffolk, the number of coronavirus cases reported in the week to October 3 was 209, up from 52 the previous week.

This meant the infection rate for Suffolk rose from 6.83 per 100,000 last week, to 27.45 this week.

Most Suffolk districts showed a significant rise in cases, with East Suffolk – where there has been an outbreak at a Bernard Matthews factory – and West Suffolk recording more than 50 each in the last week.

Babergh, Ipswich and Mid Suffolk each had increases of over 20.

This rise does still remain well below the infection rate for the whole of England which is now 108.56 per 100,000 people, with 6,710 new cases announced today.

There have been several outbreaks at Suffolk schools in recent weeks including; Samuel Ward Academy, Northgate High School, One Sixth Form College, Felixstowe School, Thomas Gainsborough School, Farlingaye High School, Abbotts Green Academy and King Edward VI School.

Another 18 workers at the Bernard Matthews factory in Holton have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases there up to 53.

The food processing factory recently introduced new measures in an attempt to minimise fresh infections, such as a one-way system through the site, staggered break times and working ‘bubbles’.

The infection rate in north Essex has not risen as sharply as in Suffolk, going from 25.32 per 100,000 last week to 37.87 this week.

However, there was still a substantial increase in new weekly cases as Braintree had 34, Colchester 42 and Tendring 34.

The sudden increase in the region could be sharper due to the recent update from the UK government, after a backlog of 35,833 new cases were added to the figures due to an IT problem.

