The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The postcode areas with the highest and lowest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed in the Government’s latest figures.

The data covers the seven day period to Monday, November 2, and gives a figure for the number of positive tests per 100,000 people, as well as the total number of coronavirus cases in a particular area.

During this time frame, the Suffolk district of Hadleigh recorded the highest number of Covid cases in the region, with positive tests increasing by 25 in a week.

There were 31 cases in total, with a rate of 278.1 per 100,000 people.

Second highest was Abbey Field in Colchester, which covers the town’s Garrison and parts of the outer town centre. The area had 17 cases, with a rate of 216 per 100,000 people.

Whitehouse in Ipswich also saw an increase in cases, up three from the previous week, with a total of 16 positive tests and a rate of 179.5 per 100,000 people.

• The map is divided into postcode areas of around 7,200 people called MSOAs. Explore the map above to find out the case numbers and infection rate in your local neighbourhood.

Some areas on the map have data missing, this is because these particular districts recorded fewer than three positive cases, and therefore concrete totals are not available.

It is therefore impossible to know for certain which area had the lowest number of cases across Suffolk and north Essex.

However, Sudbury recorded just three cases, with a rate of 25.4 positive tests per 100,000.

Manningtree in Tendring had three cases (25.7 per 100,000), Wivenhoe near Colchester had four (33.3) while Rendlesham, Orford and Hollesley had four cases, equivalent to 34.9 per 100,000 people.

Hospital cases, particularly in the Colchester area, of Covid are rising, with 75 patients in the north Essex hospital last week and four of those in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Ipswich and West Suffolk hospital cases are in single figures and remain comparatively low compared with Colchester and the rest of the country.

All districts of Suffolk saw infection rates tumble in the past week.

The most notable drop was in West Suffolk where the infection rate fell from 103.9 cases per 100,000 to 79.9 cases per 100,000.

However, the number of care home outbreaks has risen over the past fortnight, going from seven to 10 in total across Suffolk.

Four of these were in the Babergh area alone, which may explain a rise in cases in areas within this district.

