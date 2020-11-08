E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

PUBLISHED: 08:14 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:14 08 November 2020

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The postcode areas with the highest and lowest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed in the Government’s latest figures.

The data covers the seven day period to Monday, November 2, and gives a figure for the number of positive tests per 100,000 people, as well as the total number of coronavirus cases in a particular area.

During this time frame, the Suffolk district of Hadleigh recorded the highest number of Covid cases in the region, with positive tests increasing by 25 in a week.

There were 31 cases in total, with a rate of 278.1 per 100,000 people.

Second highest was Abbey Field in Colchester, which covers the town’s Garrison and parts of the outer town centre. The area had 17 cases, with a rate of 216 per 100,000 people.

Suffolk covid cases: Ipswich town centre shoppers wearing masks Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDSuffolk covid cases: Ipswich town centre shoppers wearing masks Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Whitehouse in Ipswich also saw an increase in cases, up three from the previous week, with a total of 16 positive tests and a rate of 179.5 per 100,000 people.

• The map is divided into postcode areas of around 7,200 people called MSOAs. Explore the map above to find out the case numbers and infection rate in your local neighbourhood.

Some areas on the map have data missing, this is because these particular districts recorded fewer than three positive cases, and therefore concrete totals are not available.

It is therefore impossible to know for certain which area had the lowest number of cases across Suffolk and north Essex.

However, Sudbury recorded just three cases, with a rate of 25.4 positive tests per 100,000.

Manningtree in Tendring had three cases (25.7 per 100,000), Wivenhoe near Colchester had four (33.3) while Rendlesham, Orford and Hollesley had four cases, equivalent to 34.9 per 100,000 people.

Hospital cases, particularly in the Colchester area, of Covid are rising, with 75 patients in the north Essex hospital last week and four of those in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Ipswich and West Suffolk hospital cases are in single figures and remain comparatively low compared with Colchester and the rest of the country.

MORE: ‘Significant difference’ in Covid-19 rates between Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

All districts of Suffolk saw infection rates tumble in the past week.

The most notable drop was in West Suffolk where the infection rate fell from 103.9 cases per 100,000 to 79.9 cases per 100,000.

However, the number of care home outbreaks has risen over the past fortnight, going from seven to 10 in total across Suffolk.

Four of these were in the Babergh area alone, which may explain a rise in cases in areas within this district.

MORE: Where mobile coronavirus testing stations will visit next week

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Suffolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 to close every weekend until Christmas - starting from today

Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Suffolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 to close every weekend until Christmas - starting from today

Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drug gangs and ‘pop-up brothels’ could target Sizewell C workforce

A CGI of what the Sizewell C nuclear power station will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

Former newsagents and grocers store to get new lease of life

The old Winterrmans newsagents and grocers in Manning Road, Felixstowe, is to be turned into a home Picture: ARCHANT

Number searched under emergency powers doubles in a year

The last time Suffolk police authorised section 60 was in November 2019 following an incident of violent disorder in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Online business boom fuels firm’s Suffolk expansion

Charles Kendall Freight is taking over this warehouse at Claydon Business Park Picture: PENN COMMERCIAL