Covid infections declining in all but one area of Suffolk

After more than two weeks of the English lockdown, Covid cases are falling in every area of Suffolk except Ipswich. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Cases of coronavirus are dropping across Suffolk problem areas such as Babergh, but cases continue to rise in Ipswich.

Weekly cases breakout areas such as Babergh are now dropping steadily. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Weekly cases breakout areas such as Babergh are now dropping steadily. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Babergh District reported 170.6 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to November 12, however a week later leading up to November 19 there were just 117.6.

The weekly infection rate had previously doubled in just one week, going from 89.1 cases per 100,000 in the week to November 4 to 189.1 cases per 100,0000 in the week to November 11.

Outbreaks at a care home and school in Hadleigh are thought to have been the cause of the spike.

Ipswich is now the only area to have seen a rise in weekly infections rather than a fall, going from 88.4 in the week to November 12, to 128 in the week to November 19.

East and Mid Suffolk have both seen a significant fall in weekly infections while West Suffolk has seen a small but steady decrease.

Comparatively, in north Essex weekly cases are falling in all but two areas; Braintree and Tendring.

While Tendring saw a dramatic rise at the beginning of the second wave, the case rate has only gone from 58 per 100,000 people in the week to November 12, up to 71 in the week to November 19.

Cases in Braintree have risen by a similar amount, while Colchester, Maldon and Uttlesford have seen a decline over the same period.

In England the average weekly infection rate has continued to fall, going from 273.5 per 100,000 people in the week to November 12, down to 225.7 in the week to November 19.

The majority of areas have seen a fall in cases after over two weeks of country-wide lockdown measures.

Data from the last four days is incomplete and has been excluded to properly reflect the true number of cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this evening that the lockdown will be coming to an end on December 2 and will see the return of the tier system.

